MINERAL WELLS– On June 14, 2021, Mineral Wells Police arrested Randy Wayne Ellerbrook, 60, of Mineral Wells for Possession with Intent to Promote Child Pornography, a second degree felony in the State of Texas.
Ellerbrook’s arrest followed a yearlong investigation where investigators, working in an undercover capacity, were able to positively link and identify Ellerbrook as an individual uploading and sharing sexually explicit images of children on the internet.
Detectives obtained and executed a search warrant at Ellerbrook's residence in Mineral Wells. Evidence recovered during the investigation includes hundreds of child pornographic images from source electronic media at the suspect’s home.
Additional electronic devices were located during the raid and seized for forensic examination. The investigation is ongoing, as additional charges or suspects promoting or possessing child porn may be identified at a later date associated with Ellerbrook’s criminal scheme.
Ellerbrook is being held in the Palo Pinto County Jail. His bond has not been set as of this release.
"We want to thank the Texas Department of Public Safety, FBI-Dallas, ATF-Dallas, and the Winnebago County (Michigan) Sheriff’s Office for their assistance in this investigation," MWPD Chief Dean Sullivan said.
