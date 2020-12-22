Police arrested a 32-year-old Mineral Wells man accused of choking a woman Monday following a domestic disturbance.
Police were dispatched to a residence in the 400 block of Shady Oaks Circle about 8:30 p.m. Monday night and found a male and female involved in a dispute. Officers observed the female had been the victim of an assault, and were told the two had been arguing over the status of their relationship.
The female reported the argument escalated into a physical confrontation, at which point the male "grabbed her around her neck as she attempted to get away from him," according to the arrest incident report.
The male was arrested on a charge of assault on a family member by impeding breath or circulation, a third degree felony. A warrant check also showed the man had an outstanding warrant for assault - family violence from a previous altercation with the victim earlier this month.
As of Tuesday morning, the male was being held at Palo Pinto County Jail, with bail not yet set.
