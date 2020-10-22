PARKER COUNTY – Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers investigated a two vehicle crash Wednesday evening at the intersection of Farm-to-Market Road 920 and Sharla Smelley Road in Parker County.
"Preliminary investigation indicates a Chevrolet pickup, driven by 54-year-old Tommy Earl Dillard, of Weatherford, was towing a trailer traveling east on Sharla Smelley Road and stopped at the intersection with FM 920," DPS Sgt. Richard Hunter said. "The Chevrolet attempted to make a left turn onto FM 920 and failed to yield the right-of-way to a Kawasaki motorcycle that was traveling southbound on FM 920.
The motorcycle, driven by Zakary Jay King, 21, of Mineral Wells, struck the pickup and King was pronounced deceased at the scene. Dillard was not injured.
Hunter said the investigation is ongoing and no additional information is available at this time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.