First responders in Palo Pinto County were reporting no serious injuries or roadside rescues as of mid-morning Tuesday.
“So far, so good for us,” Mineral Wells Fire/EMS Chief Ryan Dunn said, an assessment that was repeated elsewhere as scattered sleet and freezing rain continued across Palo Pinto and Parker counties. “Roads are very slick, but we won’t know (the extent of damages) till the afternoon. We’ve had a few wrecks. No rescues yet."
The Department of Public Safety website at noon indicated traffic at a near standstill in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 20 from just west of U.S. 281 to a mile of so west of the Millsap Highway, or Farm-to-Market 113.
Dunn said nonessential city staff have been told to stay home if possible and that residents, as well, appeared to be staying off the roads.
“We’ve upstaffed six personnel at each station,” the chief said. “That puts us at 14 people in the (two) stations.”
Dunn had two messages for residents.
“Stay at home if you don’t have to get out,” he said, adding two words for those who are driving: “Slow down.”
Mistie Garland with Palo Pinto County Emergency Services District No. 1 said the fire and ambulance department for most of the county outside Mineral Wells was running on normal staff.
“We are good so far,” she said. “I believe, for the most part, people are staying home.”
She said ESD 1’s contracted EMS, Sacred Cross Chief Dustin Wright would know further details. A message was left on the chief’s cell phone.
Mineral Wells ISD canceled classes Tuesday and Wednesday.
Superintendent John Kuhn reported facilities would be checked for cold-related damages throughout Tuesday.
“Maintenance is checking on things daily, but we won’t know of any busted pipes till the temperatures get above freezing,” he said.
