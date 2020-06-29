Following are reports filed by Mineral Wells police based on calls for service for the period of June 27-June 29, 2020. Not all calls for service result in a filed report.
JUNE 27
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 4000 block of NE 4th St., 1:16 a.m. A male assaulted his wife at their shared residence.
• WELFARE CHECK - 500 block of Beetham Road, 2:35 a.m. Physical altercation between a mother and daughter.
• MISSING PERSON - 4000 block of Market St., 6:14 a.m. Mother reports 18-year-old son missing.
• THEFT - 100 block of Carl Kessler Blvd., 7:21 a.m. Property stolen from a hotel room.
• ARREST - 2900 block of NE 2nd St., 11:42 a.m. Male juvenile apprehended and transported to the juvenile probation office.
• INFORMATION - 2400 block of NE 7th Ave., 4:03 p.m. Argument between husband and wife.
JUNE 28
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 1100 block of SE 5th Ave., 6:59 a.m. Female and male arguing.
• BURGLARY - 500 block of NW 11th St., 11:37 a.m. Vehicle burglary.
• HARASSMENT - 1600 block of SE 24th Ave., 11:46 a.m. Female was being harassed by phone.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 700 block of SE 13th St., 12:23 p.m. Family members entered into altercation.
• INFORMATION - 100 block of SW 11th St., 1:34 p.m. Information - bar remained open.
• DISORDERLY CONDUCT - 200 block of NE 7th Ave., 2:17 p.m. Disorderly conduct incident leads to multiple arrests.
• SHOPLIFTING - 600 block of FM 1821, 3:22 p.m. Male and female cited for theft.
• THEFT - 200 block of Evergreen Drive, 3:09 p.m. Game system stolen from residence.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 200 block of NE 6th Ave., 5:02 p.m. Male and female got into argument.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 800 block of SW 19th St., 6:08 p.m. Vehicle was vandalized.
• WRECK - 2700 block of N. U.S. Highway 281, 6:56 p.m. Information report.
• THREATS - 1600 block of NW 3rd Ave., 6:36 p.m. Male subject assaults male and spits on female’s face.
• TRAFFIC HAZARD - 1100 block of SE 1st St., 8:29 p.m. Incident should not have been generated.
JUNE 29
• HIT AND RUN - 1100 block of SE 11th St., 1:46 a.m. Driver of vehicle backed into another vehicle and fled the scene.
• INFORMATION - 400 block of NW 2nd St., 2:23 a.m. Female reports male subject will not give a copy of key back.
• WRECK - 1600 block of SE 2nd Ave., 6:49 a.m.
• WANTED PERSON - 200 block of SE 2nd Ave., 7:10 a.m. Female arrested on an outstanding warrant.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 200 block of NW 5th Ave., 8:12 a.m. Vehicles were egged.
• WRECK - 1700 block of W. U.S. Highway 180, 9:50 a.m.
• BURGLARY - 1500 block of NW 5th Ave., 5:05 a.m. Vehicle burglary.
• WANTED PERSON - 800 block of S. Oak Ave., 1:34 p.m. Subject arrested on warrant charges.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 400 block of Shady Oak Circle, 2:47 p.m. Male arrested on multiple charges.
• INFORMATION - 100 block of SE Martin Luther King Jr., 2:34 p.m. Male subject threatened other male.
• SHOPLIFTING - 600 block of FM 1821, 4:36 p.m. Information only.
• ARREST - 1100 block of SE 8th St., 4:57 p.m. Male subject arrested at residence for outstanding warrant.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 500 block of NE 6th Ave., 1:45 p.m. Home and vehicle egged.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 1100 block of SW 5th Ave., 5:25 p.m. Homeowner reports window broken by water bottle.
• BURGLARY - 100 block of Evergreen Drive, 1:19 p.m. Vehicle burglarized.
• DISORDERLY CONDUCT - 2000 block of E. Hubbard St., 9:31 p.m. Male was issued a criminal trespass warning from the business.
• THEFT - 1200 block of SE 12th St., 9:59 p.m. Subject had a leaf blower stolen from him.
