MINERAL WELLS — Police are waiting on autopsy results of a woman found dead Thursday in a field in northeast Mineral Wells, the department reported Thursday evening.
Foul play is not initially suspected. The police statement describes the woman only as a white female without any estimated age.
Officers were called to the scene off the 3000 block of NE Second Street at 3:30 p.m. after a 911 report of an unresponsive female in the field. Fire/EMS officers soon determined she was dead. The department’s Criminal Investigation Division was summoned to the scene.
“Evidence found at the scene suggested the female lives nearby and had just visited a local business,” the police statement says. “The initial investigation did not indicate any signs of foul play.”
The body will be taken to Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas for an autopsy. The woman’s identity and cause of death will be released later by the Dallas facility, police said.
