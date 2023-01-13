MINERAL WELLS — Police on Thursday identified a man suspected of shooting a resident on Jan. 5 in the 200 block of NW 25th Street.
Ronnie L. Montgomery, 30, of Mineral Wells, was arrested shortly after the early morning incident. Police found him in the near the site of the incident that sent a man to a Fort Worth trauma center with multiple gunshot wounds.
Information on the shot man’s condition were not available, but police Lt. Darby Thomas said Thursday he remained hospitalized and police are trying to obtain an additional statement from him.
Montgomery remained jailed Thursday under bonds totaling $300,000, and is charged with deadly conduct/discharge of a firearm and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
