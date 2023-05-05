Two Mineral Wells student athletes were hit with a broom stick by former athletic director Seth Hobbs after failing to get dressed and out to study hall on time, according to documents obtained by the Weatherford Democrat.
Hobbs, who April 12 submitted his resignation as head football coach and athletic director effective June 30 and contingent on $17,500 gross pay, was placed on paid leave pending investigation into allegations of physical abuse stemming from the April 6 incident.
According to his incident statement provided to the district, Hobbs said he had instructed athletes to be dressed and ready to start tutorials no later than 8:10 a.m. that morning.
“At approximately 8:08 I entered the varsity locker room and all students were done showering except [name omitted] and [name omitted],” Hobbs wrote. “I instructed them to hustle and warned that I would ‘pop them with a yard stick’ ... if they didn’t get dressed in time. After checking on the progress of the students in the JV locker room, I walked by the coaches office and grabbed a broom stick with a nerf football on the end of it that we use as a coaching aid in practice.”
School officials omitted the students’ names as allowed through Texas open records laws.
Upon reentering the varsity locker room and seeing the same two students were still not dressed, Hobbs said he struck one of the athletes, who was seated, in his lower leg and the second athlete, who was standing, in his upper arm.
“At no point did I intend to strike either one of the students with any level of force that might possibly injure or hurt them in any way,” Hobbs wrote. “Neither student cried out or reacted in any way that I would have known that I did in fact harm them. If I had known or even suspected that either student were harmed in any way, I would have addressed it immediately.”
One of the students met with a high school administrator, asking several times in a row, “Is it OK if a teacher hits a student?” according to district documents. That administrator notified other staff members and, later, the Department of Family and Protective Services.
A meeting was held between school administrators and the parents of one of the students, during which the student showed administrators a raised whelp on his arm and another red mark on his shoulder, according to district documents. Later that day, Hobbs met with the parents and a school administrator and apologized, stating there was no excuse for his actions.
Later when asked to write a statement about the incident, one of the athletes included the coach said “take it to the [expletive deleted] news, I don’t care,’” records show.
School administrators received statements from 17 other students who witnessed Hobbs hitting the two, and two other statements mentioned a third student was also struck in the JV locker room.
A Mineral Wells PD officer spoke with the parents of one of the athletes, informing them they could make a police report. An incident report was generated, but the parents “did not want to make a report ... they just wanted to see what [name omitted] was hit with,” according to the documents, and said they accepted Hobbs’ apology. Mineral Wells police confirmed an information report was made to document the incident, but no offense report was completed.
In an emailed update to board members, Mineral Wells Superintendent John Kuhn noted the school administrator’s duty to report the incident to CPS to determine whether child abuse had occurred, and told the board at the time he was not opting to report the incident to the State Board for Educator Certification, which can impose sanctions on educators, including removal of teacher certification.
“While [Hobbs’] behavior may not result in charges from the MWPD and may not result in a CPS finding of abuse, and it may not result in an SBEC sanction against his certificate or his placement on the state’s Do Not Hire registry, that does not mean he is free and clear of any consequences,” Kuhn wrote, noting the conduct was a clear violation of board policy prohibiting the use of corporal punishment in the district.
“No employee in the district is authorized to inflict physical pain on a student using swats or licks,” he wrote. “My current — and tentative, but not final — conclusion is this: at a minimum, Coach Hobbs has violated board policy FO (Local) and multiple parts of the Educator Code of Ethics.”
The superintendent noted in his email that violations of the MWISD Employee Handbook and MWISD Board Policy manual were also possible.
“These violations will necessitate employment consequences, the severity of which are still to be determined because the investigation is still underway,” Kuhn wrote. “I will note: Positions of leadership come with high expectations of modeling appropriate behaviors for subordinates. They also come with extra scrutiny by the public, by colleagues, by everyone.”
Mineral Wells ISD trustees Thursday afternoon announced Cody Worrell as the new athletic director and head football coach during a special called meeting.
