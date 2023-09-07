MINERAL WELLS -- City council members decided on Tuesday to formally adopt a tax rate for a $48.3 million budget for the fiscal year beginning Oct. 1.
The action came after a public hearing on the nearly 60-cent proposed rate at which no one spoke.
The proposed tax rate, to its last decimal, is 59.39 cents per $100 property valuation.
It will bring a tax bill of $594 on a $100,000 home with no exemptions claimed.
City budgets separate the general fund for daily expenses, such as police and public works, from so-called enterprise funds like water and airport accounts.
The coming year's general fund spending is proposed at $17 million.
The airport fund is projected to spend nearly $2.5 million from an estimated $2.9 million in revenue from hangar leases, a new self-serve fuel kiosk and other sources.
The water fund is the largest city cache. With a beginning balance at $2 million, it is expected to take in $26.9 million, from resident customers and seven wholesale distributors in Palo Pinto and Parker counties, and spend almost $26.9 million. That will leave basically the same $2 million as a year-end balance.
The spending talks also occurred on a night when council members approved budgets for entities tied to the city -- the Mineral Wells Economic Development Corp., the Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone and the Palo Pinto County Municipal Water District No. 1.
The budget for the district that owns the city's water source, which the district's board OK'd in July, is projected to balance with $5.4 million revenue and the same amount in spending.
Revenue for Palo Pinto County Municipal Water District No. 1 includes close to $3.5 million the city pays the district for raw water.
That's up about $1.5 million from fiscal 2023 and is projected to make a similar leap in 2025, to $4.9 million.
Howard Huffman, the district's general manager, attributed the rise to $3.5 million to increased debt and planned maintenance and repair.
The fiscal 2025 to $4.9 million reflects the loss of American Recovery Act funds that run out this fiscal year.
The council appoints the district's governing board.
Huffman said the notable change from this year's budget is $216,000 in additional spending for water the district recently secured from the Brazos River Authority to ease Mineral Wells' drought.
That expense is passed to the city.
Mayor Regan Johnson asked Huffman about checks and balances in the district's bookkeeping.
He replied the district's finance director goes over the books monthly and that an outside auditing firm runs through them at the end of the year before the audit is forwarded to the city.
The district's budgets eventually will include the Turkey Peak Reservoir project, which Huffman said will prompt interlocal agreements with the city as the project progresses.
"Those (Turkey Peak) projects are not in my budget," he said.
The budget for the Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone, which takes in tax revenues created by investments in downtown and reinvests them in projects such as the Baker and Crazy Water hotels, is set to spend nearly $907,000 while taking in about $648,000.
Its $1.3 million beginning balance covers the expense over revenues and leaves an ending balance of a little more than $1 million when the fiscal year closes.
The city's economic development corporation, which seeks to lure new business and support existing ones, is expected to take in $370,800 in sales tax revenue.
It's $1.4 million beginning balance will support spending at a $141,500 pace and leave an ending balance of slightly more than $1.6 million.
The council on Tuesday also discussed a curious call to allow golf carts and other so-called off-highway vehicles on city streets.
The discussion was tabled as the mayor and others said they needed more information from people who want to drive off-road vehicles downtown or elsewhere on non-highways.
"I want to hear more on the interest in this, and who it's coming from," Ward 3 Councilwoman Beth Watson finally said. "I kind of want to know why someone wants to do this. It doesn't seem to fit our vibe right now. But I would be interested in hearing from groups that want this."
Mayor Pro Tem Doyle Light acknowledged he drew from decades as an emergency responder in resisting the move.
"I'm going to be a no on this item, because golf carts and off-road vehicles do not mix with cars and heavy trucks and speed in our community," Light said. "None of us gets out there planning to hurt ourselves in off-road vehicles. But I've seen too much."
Police Chief Tim Denison also told the council he'd asked the Department of Public Safety for statistics involving those vehicles and came up empty.
Place 1 Councilman Kyle Kelley did note those vehicles, which max out at about 35mph, could be useful for downtown shoppers or visitors.
"With the growth that's going on with the increase in tourism, some of the more short-term rentals, then this could be a potential opportunity," he said. "I'd be OK with this, just with the direction the downtown is going."
The council on Tuesday also assigned an additional full-time police officer to Mineral Wells ISD. The action was prompted by newly passed House Bill 3 which requires an armed, commissioned officer on every public school campus in the state.
Denison said the action will boost the district's police presence to three full-time and two part-time officers.
"We do want to work toward full-time officers in every school," he added.
Sullivan told the council the school district is funding the officers on its campuses. He also said the district will pay "any overages" as in overtime.
Finally Tuesday, council members complied with a new state law banning cities from enacting youth curfews and wrote theirs off the books.
The city's curfew ordinance has not been in force for several years. House Bill 1819, removing that authority from local control, took effect Sept. 1.
