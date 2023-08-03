MINERAL WELLS -- Residents will see a second trash collection rate hike this year after the Mineral Wells City Council OK'd a request by Frontier Waste Solutions.
"Frontier is raising their rates 2.94 percent across the board, both residential and commercial," Finance Director Jason Breisch told the council on Tuesday.
Breisch said Frontier's exclusive contract with the city, signed in March 2022, allows the company to amend the rate to reflect the consumer price index with 90 days' notice.
Residential rates will rise from $21.53 to $22.16 under the adjustment.
The change is effective Oct. 1.
Frontier last raised rates on March 1, when it hiked monthly residential bills from $20 to $21.53.
The council on Tuesday also enacted a new ordinance in hopes of reigning in fiber optic installers who have been hitting water mains resulting in millions of gallons of lost water during a drought.
Council members learned in a previous meeting as much as 4 million gallons had been lost to excavations by unknown installers.
Part of the problem was that no one seemed to know who was doing the work, or how many contractors have been let loose by legislation to encourage high-speed internet connections in rural Texas.
The new ordinance, which applies to any industry laying lines in the city's rights of way, is designed to let city officials know just who is laying lines -- and hold them accountable if they rupture other infrastructure.
Effective immediately, companies must register with the public works director 30 days before a job. The registration must include the name of the company along with contact information for an agent available around the clock.
Their contractors must submit the same information under the ordinance, and registrations must be renewed annually.
The registration also must describe the job to be undertaken.
Once registered, companies will apply for a separate permit for each job in 600-foot increments.
Permit applications will be in depth, describing the route lines will take with both street view and aerial mapping.
Contractors must use ground penetrating radar to identify existing lines beneath the rights of way. Any traffic control required by the excavation must be pre-approved by the public works director.
The director also is empowered to halt projects, and to deny permits based on previous problems.
Digging will be limited to 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays under the ordinance.
Underground lines also must be laid at least three feet below water and wastewater pipelines.
Failure to meet standards brings a $500 fine each day the violation is not remedied.
The ordinance became effective with Tuesday's action.
As the council went to closed session to discuss the ordinance, Breisch told reporters the city has sent more than $86,000 in invoices to companies responsible for the water line breaks.
Also Tuesday, council members applauded Rose Jordan, director of tourism for the Mineral Wells Area Chamber of Commerce, for achieving Certified Tourism Executive honors from the Texas Travel Alliance.
"We know that you do an awesome job," Mayor Pro Tem Doyle Light told Jordan. "Thank you so much."
Jordan's honor was followed by recognition of Seth Hobbs as president/CEO at the chamber, new Main Street Program Manager Brittany Brown and Nathan Dhyer, newly named director of the Mineral Wells Economic Development Corp.
"There's so many differences in the different jobs that we do," Hobbs said. "But they all intertwine."
