MINERAL WELLS — Residents here will see a slightly higher monthly trash bill after the Mineral Wells City Council on Tuesday agreed to the hike requested by Frontier Waste Solutions.
The monthly garbage pickup rate will rise by $1.53 on March 1 bills, to $21.53.
The hike is a 7.63 percent increase and is tied to the past year’s rise in the consumer price index.
Frontier took over residential garbage pickup in January 2022 under an exclusive contract that allowed the carrier to request a rate hike after one year — so long as it was tied to the CPI.
One thing motivating the 6-0 vote, with Place 2 Councilman Glenn Mitchell absent, was preservation of the franchise fee the city charges Frontier.
At $3.61 per household, the franchise fee funds road repairs that were the No. 1 priority as council members wrote this year’s spending plan.
That revenue would have shrunk by $1.17 per household if the city absorbed the rate increase, a notable blow to the street repair budget.
Finance Director Jason Breisch, who was tasked with implementation of the contract last year, told the Weatherford Democrat last week the company has lived up to its promises and that calls that flooded city hall when the service was new have dropped to a normal pace for any city service.
Also Tuesday, council members applauded City Manager Dean Sullivan for his 11 years of service as police chief, the last year doing double duty wearing both hats.
Sullivan also earned a second plaque, this one from the Mineral Wells Police Officers Association, many of whom attended the meeting to cheer their former chief.
The night was an appropriate one for a swearing-in of new Police Chief Tim Denison, who was chosen earlier this year from among six finalists.
Denison’s wife, Tammy, pinned the chief’s badge on after he was sworn in.
Denison is the immediate past assistant police chief of White Settlement and served that community for 23 years.
He also is a Mineral Wells High School graduate and the son of a former Palo Pinto County Judge.
The council also approved two requests from Fire/EMS Chief Ryan Dunn.
One was to buy a new fire engine/pumper to succeed a 2011 model Dunn said has “ ...large mechanical issues and seems to keep having problems.”
That includes $52,000 in repairs during the past year, Dunn said.
The chief said such service trucks typically range from $750,000 to $850,000.
“So, I started looking around,” he said, adding he’d found a 2022 demonstration truck for $562,000.
That was $200,000 below manufacturers suggested retail price. The vehicle will require a small modification, which Dunn said can be done in-house.
The council also OK’d Dunn’s request to seek a Federal Emergency Management Agency grant for Scuba equipment.
The Assistance to Firefighters grant, if awarded, will buy five self-contained underwater breathing apparatus suits for the force’s Rapid Intervention Team.
The city’s match for the grant is around $2,000.
Finally Tuesday, the council accepted a $1,000 donation from residents Terry and Sharon Smith in gratitude for the Fire/EMS department’s timely help when they were in a wreck.
“We will remember Aug. 25, 2021, the rest of our lives,” the couple wrote to the department. “Thank you for taking great care to safely extricate us from our totaled 2010 Cube. ... It was hot, we were hurt but I hope we were kind. Y’all are awesome!!!”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.