A Mineral Wells woman was arrested Wednesday following a domestic dispute in which another member of the household was cut with a kitchen utensil.
Antonia Vargas, 36, was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, although the case could be enhanced to include family violence, Mineral Wells Police Chief Dean Sullivan said.
Mineral Wells police received a call around 2 a.m. Wednesday of a report of a disturbance.
Officers arrived and met with the occupants of the residence and according to witnesses, the victim and suspect had been arguing when the situation escalated into a physical altercation, according to the MWPD report. During the altercation, the suspect punched and later struck the female victim, 27, with a kitchen utensil. Officers observed the victim sustained lacerations to her upper torso which the victim indicated were caused by the suspect's attack.
The victim was treated by Mineral Wells FIRE/EMS personnel at the scene.
Vargas was uninjured during the assault and remained in the Palo Pinto County Jail Friday on a combined $52,000 bond.
