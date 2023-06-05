MINERAL WELLS — School trustees were unanimous on May 30 in tapping High School Assistant Principal Eric Rivas to lead Mineral Wells Junior High.
Rivas succeeds Shanna Spillers, who was named last month as principal at the high school when Principal Doug Funk announced he is leaving the district.
Superintendent John Kuhn said Rivas and Spillers will be splitting their time between the two campuses as both make their transitions.
Funk’s resignation was effective May 25, the last day of the school year. Kuhn said Rivas will shift to a full-year contract.
“That will start July 1,” he said.
