The 96th annual Mineral Wells High School Coronation will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday in the high school auditorium.
This year's king and queen are Gustavo Gonzalez and Chloe Baker.
Members of the royal court include juniors nick Pappas and Jewellissa Vega, sophomores Braden Ethridge and Audrey McDonald, and freshmen Trayvon Berkins and Mia Glover.
Court of Beauty members include seniors Tristan Gray and Emma Samples, juniors Jordan Pierce and Aylin Tristan, sophomores Lucas Cross and Laila Medina, and freshmen Owen Gass and Victoria Salas.
A dance in the cafeteria will follow the ceremony. Tickets are $10 at the high school office from Kelly Simonton through Friday afternoon or at the door Saturday night.
The ceremony will also be livestreamed on the Mineral Wells ISD YouTube page at https://youtube.com/channel/UChG0kl2tIEnYC8Bld_2FoaQ
