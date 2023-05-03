MINERAL WELLS -- Mineral Wells High School Principal Doug Funk has resigned.
The resignation takes effect at the end of the school year.
Funk said Wednesday he simply recognized an appropriate window in his career to look for the next horizon.
"When I came here there were some things that I wanted to do, and we've accomplished some great things here," he said.
Those included strengthening the program for students older than 18 years, for which trustees last month dedicated the former Mineral Wells Academy building across Ram Boulevard from the high school.
"That's been one of the things I've been working on the last couple of years, so I'm excited about that," he said, including the companion move of placing the at-risk Academy students into the high school for work toward career/technical education certificates.
"Those kinds of initiatives are what really drive me," Funk said. "I just feel I've done some good things here and gotten accomplished the main things I felt were important."
Superintendent John Kuhn wished his fellow education Ph.D holder well.
"I think he's just moving on to the next thing," Kuhn said. "He's done a good job for Mineral Wells High School. He truly cares about kids, and we wish him the best as he goes through with his career."
Funk, 53, said he has loved joining the Ram community.
"My time here has been great," he said. "I've loved the kids, I've loved the community. I've met some people that I feel will be lifelong friends."
He said he remains interested in education but might consider private sector opportunities if any arise.
"I'm just wanting to find the next challenge," Funk said. "I've always been a person of, What's next?"
Funk, who was principal at Weatherford High School before taking the position in Mineral Wells, had his two-year contract renewed last February, the superintendent said.
Kuhn said he has appointed Junior High Principal Shanna Spillers to the high school position.
"She's a veteran school administrator here in Mineral Wells," he said. "She is going to finish up the year at the junior high, and Dr. Funk is going to finish up the year at the high school."
Kuhn said Spillers has served the district in two stints, the most recent for five or six years. She worked for the Region 10 Education Service Center in between, Kuhn said.
