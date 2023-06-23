MINERAL WELLS -- School trustees on Tuesday authorized their superintendent to replace an aging greenhouse and chose a model used at the Dallas Arboretum.
Superintendent John Kuhn said the board took the staff recommendation to hire L.J. Design and Construction, which offered to install a Stuppy model greenhouse.
In addition to the Production Greenhouse in Dallas, the 150-year-old Stuppy Greenhouse Design, Manufacturing and Construction has greenhouses at the University of North Texas and citrus houses used by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Fort Worth-based L.J. Design was the highest of three bidders, at $214,900.
Another company bid $212,334 and a third bid $129,750 but was not recommended by maintenance and career/technology education staff earlier this year.
Kuhn said the old greenhouse was having repeated repair problems including a rusted base that had been replaced twice.
"It's actually older than the high school itself," he said.
The board on Tuesday also OK'd a replacement for a storm-damaged temporary classroom at Travis Elementary.
Kuhn said the roof had blown off the building there and rain damage occurred. Estimates to repair were around $60,000, he said. The new building will cost $101,286.
"The new portable is actually two classrooms, and the older one was just a single," he said.
Also Tuesday, trustees opted for a $76,717 support services contract with the Education Service Center for Region 11.
Service centers across the state provide technical services, human relations systems and help with the overwhelming state reports districts must submit to the state.
They are particularly valuable to rural school districts that would have to take on staff and capabilities to meet state and federal requirements.
