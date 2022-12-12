Several Mineral Wells ISD campuses were placed into lockout (not lockdown) Monday afternoon as a safety precaution, MWISD Superintendent John Kuhn said in a statement.
At approximately 1:10 p.m., a MWISD employee driving between campuses saw a shirtless male walking near 4th Avenue and 9th Street carrying a shotgun. This was immediately reported to a supervisor at the District Services Complex and to 911.
The DSC went into a lockout and contacted nearby campuses to instruct them to go into lockout as well, Kuhn said. More distant campuses were informed of the situation and allowed to operate normally.
At approximately 1:30 p.m., MWPD officials informed ISD officials that police officers were with the individual and that schools were not in any danger.
"At no time were MWISD students or staff in danger," Kuhn said. "I appreciate the prompt response of the school staff and the professionalism of MWPD."
