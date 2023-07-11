MINERAL WELLS -- AI is coming to MWISD.
Artificial Intelligence, computer programs that mimic the mind's organization and processing abilities, was a quick topic of Superintendent John Kuhn's monthly board report on Monday.
He likened its arrival to that of hand-held calculators in math courses.
"You can develop it as a tool or fight it," Kuhn said, after describing a recent weekend when the district needed to get information to parents by Monday morning.
"I used Google Bard," he said, adding he stepped into a lobby and spoke to the conversational program, one of several in the emerging market. "It immediately generated something better than I could write."
That message was then posted on the district's social media.
"It is pretty impressive what it can do," he said.
Angie Myrick, executive director of curriculum for the district, said on Tuesday the district does plan to incorporate AI in classrooms -- slowly, handling the emerging technology with deliberation.
"We have sent some people for training in it," she said. "It will be coming in the future. We have to start learning where the line it and teaching children what is the appropriate use of it and teaching them what isn't."
As in, you still have to write your own book reports -- even if AI can generate one for you. The software can even mimic great authors, providing a book report on A Tale of Two Cities that reads like Charles Dickens turned in the paper on his own book.
"Here, at the same time, we have to be on the cutting edge," Myrick said. "Because it's out there."
Monday's meeting was largely a summertime housekeeping session.
Trustees amended a previously approved local policy, so that now Kuhn can hire staff below the principal level year-round.
Kuhn also announced later the district is sticking with a four-day school week for a second year.
The board also OK'd Human Resources Superintendent David Tarver's recommendation for the coming year's teacher evaluations.
Formal observations in classrooms will begin Aug. 10 for new teachers, three days into the new school year.
Evaluations will continue into April. They can be on any day of a teacher's contract, except for more formal evaluations which are given one week notice.
Finally Monday, Kuhn introduced event calendars for July and August, highlighting a new teachers academy on July 25-26.
Football two-a-day practices begin July 31, volleyball on Aug. 2.
Ram Spirit Night, when teams, the band and other squads are introduced at Ram Stadium, will be 7 p.m. on Aug. 1.
Freshman orientation is 5:30 p.m. Aug. 1 at the high school.
