MINERAL WELLS – The Mineral Wells Independent School District’s school board held a special meeting Wednesday at noon to officially name Cody Worrell as its new athletic director and head football coach. Worrell was unanimously approved in a 5-0 vote.
“My wife (Chelsea) and I are super excited about being Rams, and I definitely think it’s a program on the rise,” Worrell said. “I worked at Brock for so long, I’m familiar with this area and it kind of feels like home. I’ve done enough research to know that Mineral Wells has some talent coming up, and I really do think we can come in here and change this culture – and win in all sports. We’re super excited and just ready to take on this challenge.”
MWISD superintendent Dr. John Kuhn said an interview committee of about 30 parents of student-athletes in the school district across all sports were selected along with staff members to put together the profile of an ideal candidate. Furthermore, he said due to the unanimous agreement amongst staff, administrators and the interview committee led to the decision to hire Worrell.
“I think the future is very, very bright in Worrell leading our athletic program into the future,” Kuhn said.
Worrell not only brings a new and positive energy to the Rams, but also plenty of experience at different schools. As he previously mentioned, Worrell worked at Brock ISD — where he coached under his father Chad Worrell — for nearly a decade, which breeds familiarity with the landscape of the area for he and his family.
“I started out as an assistant at Brock in 2011 at the start of the football program there until 2020,” Worrell said. “In the spring of 21, I went to El Campo to serve as the offensive coordinator and assistant athletic director for two years. Recently, I was at Burleson for about a month and a half, so this is my third contract to sign in one school year, which I hope never happens in my career again because it’s been kind of stressful.”
Worrell takes over a Rams football program that finished 3-7 (0-4 district) this past season. Mineral Wells last reached the playoffs during the 2021 season, where the Rams bowed out to Celina in the bi-district round.
