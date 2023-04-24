MINERAL WELLS — The Class of 2023 Ram Elite finalists have been announced.
Each year two seniors are selected out of the eight Ram Elite finalists who best exemplify “loyal” Rams. These young men and women are models of outstanding character. They are leaders, scholars, athletes and good citizens. They are recognized for their attitude to education, school activities, peer respect, leadership, citizenship, loyalty to school, award recognition and community involvement.
Finalists include:
• Mason Wraight, who is involved in cross country, track and SkillsUSA.
Wraight’s future plans include attending the University of North Texas and studying mechanical engineering.
• Ariel Allen, who is involved in band, Math UIL, tennis and the FCCLA.
Allen’s future plans include studying aerospace engineering at the University of Texas at Arlington.
• Caeden Barker, who is involved in stock showing, FFA officer, wildlife judging, radio broadcasting, livestock judging, FFA speaking events, MWHS Student Council, MWISD communications internship, floral certification, Lone Star State FFA degree, and Part 107 Drone Certification.
His future plans include pursuing a degree in agriculture business and economics with a minor in marketing at West Texas A&M University, with his sights set on a career path of agriculture media and marketing.
• Jonathan Hammer, who is involved in choir, band, football, track, tennis and jazz band, serving as football team captain, choir president and band drum major.
He plans to become an oncologist, studying oncology with a minor in music performance at the University of Texas at Arlington.
• Evan Kuhn, who participates in baseball, football, track, powerlifting, basketball, CEV welding, dairy judging, pig and rabbit shows, National Honor Society, MWHS Student Council, FFA, Hispanic Heritage Club, Principal’s Advisory Committee and Rotary Youth Leadership.
Kuhn plans to pursue a path in corporate law, studying English at Texas A&M University.
• Kate Bradshaw, who plays basketball and participates in National Honor Society, MWHS Student Council, FFA and Principal’s Advisory Committee.
She plans to study business management in marketing at Texas Tech before joining the corporate sales career path.
• Abbey Tincher, involved in volleyball, softball, poultry judging, quiz team for FFA, stock shows, showing rabbits, poultry judging (CDE), quiz team (LDE), MWHS Student Council (president), class president, FFA officer and National Honor Society.
Her future plans include attending Tarleton State University to pursue a degree in business and marketing and going into the advertising field.
• Mason Facteau, who participates in football (team captain for two years), basketball, baseball (team captain for three years), FFA (three years as an officer), STUCO, Senior Class Vice President, NHS (including vice president), Clark Gardens volunteer, Principal’s Advisory Committee, Fun Day and Lamar Classroom volunteer, showing animals through FFA, member of the Radio Contest team, Salvation Army volunteer over holidays through NHS, and two time blood donor through student council. He has also attended Rotary Youth Leadership Awards.
Facteau plans to attend Texas Tech to study construction management with a minor in engineering, before pursuing a career in senior management at a company/firm.
The Ram Elite Ceremony will be held on Monday, May 1, in the MWHS Auditorium.
A breakfast reception will begin in the MWHS library at 9 a.m. and the induction will follow at approximately 10 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.