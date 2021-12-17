Updated (3:30 p.m.) Dr. Kuhn said the threat level has been assessed and district officials are confident that the safety of staff and students is no longer an issue with regard to the student who was the subject of concern.
Mineral Wells ISD Superintendent John Kuhn early Friday said both the district and Mineral Wells police will be investigating a threat made by a high school student.
Kuhn sent the following message to district parents Friday morning.
"MWISD families,
Last night, MWISD officials were made aware of a non-local Tik Tok video referencing possible school violence on Dec. 17 nationwide. This threat was not specific to Mineral Wells.
At 12:07am, however, I received a text message referencing a possible specific threat made by a specific individual who is a student at Mineral Wells High School. I did not see this text until approximately 3:45am when I woke up.
Upon receipt of the message, I asked for a screenshot of the threat. Because this is all unfolding in the middle of the night, I have not yet seen the referenced threat; however, the source of this 12:07am text message is a highly responsible, credible individual. As a result, I have reached out to MWPD.
Out of an abundance of caution, MWPD will meet ISD personnel at the individual’s home early this morning to ensure he or she does not have access or possession of any item that could cause harm, and the individual will be thereafter escorted by law enforcement to a secure ISD site where he or she will be closely monitored throughout the day by ISD staff. This student will be kept separate from other students and will not be in attendance at MWHS today.
Once ISD officials see the alleged threat that has been referenced, if it is indeed deemed a threat, appropriate consequences in line with our student code of conduct will be administered.
We are working diligently to ensure the safety of all students and staff. If you feel the need to keep your child home today out of an abundance of caution, that absence will be excused and will not count against exam exemptions. MWISD has no higher duty than the safety of everyone."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.