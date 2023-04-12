MINERAL WELLS -- Students enrolled in a high school program that transitions them from special education to adult independence will have room for more life skills and other training next year, Mineral Wells school trustees learned Monday.
The board also added a private university in Abilene to student options for dual college credit courses.
Moving the program for special needs students ages 18 and older from the high school into the Mineral Wells Academy building across the street from the high school did not require board action.
But Superintendent John Kuhn said he wanted the board's support for the "administrative initiative."
Students at risk of dropping out who study in the Academy building on Ram Boulevard will shift to a large classroom in the high school, Kuhn said.
The changeover will occur for this coming fall.
Special Education Director Kendra Fowler and Kimberly Branch, high school special ed leader, said the newly dubbed Summit Program follows a 15-year-old model in White Settlement ISD they had toured with parents.
Photos overhead showed the Brewer High School setting in White Settlement, where students engaged in mock life skills such as working retail or shopping.
"Moving to the Academy, it gives us the space to take in these needed programs," Branch said, before affirming those students will still interact with the high school students. "We're not wanting to pull them away from the high school campus. We're wanting to integrate them into the community more."
Cost of the move, which includes painting the Academy building to match the new Ag Barn, security fencing and a new Americans with Disabilities Act ramp, is estimated at $30,000.
"We have students out working in the community, working jobs," Branch said. "But we need more options. We have transportation set up for them through Public Transit (Services)."
Kuhn said the program enrolls six students but the number fluctuates. Board President Maria Jones said students are eligible to stay in the program up to age 22.
Trustees were unanimous in supporting the move.
In recommending a new dual-credit college option for Ram students, Director of Curriculum, Instruction, and Assessment Angela Myrick said parents responded well to adding McMurry University as an option.
"We don't get any kickback from this," she said. "(McMurry has) a 96 percent pass rate."
Myrick added the four-year university in Abilene increasingly offers online options.
She also said costs compare well with the district's longtime partner, Weatherford College.
The Abilene school costs $200 for a three-hour class and $300 for a four-hour course. Weatherford's respective costs are $400 and $650, she said before the board gave unanimous approval to enter the contract.
McMurry's website says the private Methodist university is in its 100th year and has a student body of 1,100.
In other matters Monday, the board:
• Entered a contract for long-range planning with consultants TransCend4.
The Coppell-based statewide firm helps districts with facilities planning and professional development.
Kuhn recommended the $58,500 contract to look at long-term facility needs.
"This is not a short-term process," he said. "This will last over a year."
• Applauded Apple Corps inductee pre-kindergarten teacher Kathy Bessent of Lamar Elementary.
Presentation of the peer-nominated honor included a string of yarn-bearing students, each with a color signifying a strong educational trait the teacher known for her knitting hobby brings to the classroom.
• Recognized student Mason Facteau as a Texas High School Coaches Association Academic All State second team member.
Kate Bradshaw and Preston Weatherford also were recognized for earning honorable mention status in the All State academic honors.
• Was serenaded by high school choir members and recognized their achievements in U.I.L. Solo and Ensemble competition.
Soloists who medaled were Iana Echanique, Breanna Grogan, Chelsea Gibson, Iann Salazar, Luke Neumann and Claire Baker.
The Ensemble medalists were Crislyn Phoenix, Sabra Thomas, Haley Diaz, Jonathan Hammer, Gixxer Patterson, Baker, Gibson, Grogan, Neumann and Salazar.
• Emerged from closed session to approve teacher contract recommendations for the coming school year and promote David Tarver from assistant superintendent to deputy superintendent.
