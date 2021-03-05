Mineral Wells ISD will be keeping its current mask and social distancing requirements as is, in order to give MWISD educators more time to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, MWISD Superintendent John Kuhn announced Friday.
"The MWISD board of trustees will consider whether changes need to be made to our mask and social distancing requirements at the regular April school board meeting," Kuhn said. "This will permit time for staff members who are concerned about catching or transmitting COVID-19 to get vaccinated. It will also give us time to see how Spring Break affects our school community in terms of the current public health situation.
"I would like to commend our students, parents, and staff for their patience and for the community's conscientiousness in adhering to the MWISD Prevention and Response Protocol."
To view the full announcement, visit https://youtu.be/xHVljCSz0RI
