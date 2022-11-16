MINERAL WELLS — Mineral Wells ISD trustees and staff Monday night held several student and staff recognitions.
Mineral Wells High School Career and Technology Education seniors Caeden Barker and Ethan Lynch wowed school trustees Monday night with their documentary style video of students at Houston Elementary learning with the use of interactive flat panels, sort of virtual chalkboards the students and teachers can manipulate by hand to perform academic exercises or highlight skills elements on which the educator wants the students’ focus.
The 2022-23 Apple Corps teacher inductee from Travis Elementary, fifth grade team teacher Angela Pearre, was also honored at Monday’s school board meeting. Pearre was feted by fellow teachers and a crowd of family and friends. Apple Corps induction is through nomination by peers at each campus and is the district’s highest and most elite recognition.
Travis Elementary teacher Taylor Nixon and her STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) fifth grade students demonstrated their cross-disciplinary skills at Monday’s school board meeting.
