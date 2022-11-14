MINERAL WELLS — A female sustained injuries and was transported to a hospital following a shooting Monday morning in Mineral Wells.
MWPD Chief Dean Sullivan said officers arrived at the 1500 block of SE 18th St. around 5:19 a.m. after a report of shots fired. Officers learned a female in her mid-30s had been shot multiple times by a known person who fled prior to their arrival, according to a release from the police department. The scene was secured and Mineral Wells EMS was called to assess the woman’s injuries. She was later flown to a nearby trauma hospital.
Officers quickly obtained a name and possible location of the person, who was located and detained until a warrant for aggravated assault w/deadly weapon could be obtained. The status of the victim is unknown and this is an active and ongoing investigation, Sullivan said.
