Police tape
MorgueFile

MINERAL WELLS — A female sustained injuries and was transported to a hospital following a shooting Monday morning in Mineral Wells.

MWPD Chief Dean Sullivan said officers arrived at the 1500 block of SE 18th St. around 5:19 a.m. after a report of shots fired. Officers learned a female in her mid-30s had been shot multiple times by a known person who fled prior to their arrival, according to a release from the police department. The scene was secured and Mineral Wells EMS was called to assess the woman’s injuries. She was later flown to a nearby trauma hospital. 

Officers quickly obtained a name and possible location of the person, who was located and detained until a warrant for aggravated assault w/deadly weapon could be obtained. The status of the victim is unknown and this is an active and ongoing investigation, Sullivan said.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you