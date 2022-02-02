As of Wednesday afternoon, winter weather was heading for North Texas as predicted by meteorologists.
The National Weather Service reported precipitation heading west and freezing temperatures slowly making their way south into North Texas.
Officials are urging the public to stay home if possible from Wednesday night through Friday.
Most school districts in Parker and Palo Pinto County have already announced closings for the week.
To view the latest school closings, visit https://www.weatherforddemocrat.com/mineral-wells/weather-watch-school-closings-and-early-dismissals/article_1f1d21e8-8442-11ec-b114-5be56c05c0b9.html.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.