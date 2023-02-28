MINERAL WELLS — What’s old is new in downtown Mineral Wells.
On Friday, that was particularly true of the 119-year-old Poston Dry Goods that shut its doors in 1986. Acquired since then by the city, it most recently was a temporary Palo Pinto Courthouse annex until earlier this year when auto registration and other services moved a few blocks east.
The wood-floored building at Hubbard Street and Oak Avenue is now a one-stop shop for anyone who likes Mineral Wells — or thinks they might if they learn more.
“We’ve come a long way, and we’ve got a long way to go,” Magpie Inn Bed n Breakfast owner Magen Desnoyers said, as she joined about 30 supporters in celebrating the team of city advocacy groups present.
The Mineral Wells Area Chamber of Commerce, the Economic Development Corp., the city’s Visitors Center and Main Street Program now call Poston’s home.
So does a kitschy gift store, the Texas General Store, which Pedro Cruz filled with items bearing the Texas Revolution challenge to “Come and Take It,” books of Texas recipes, armadillo and horny toad figures the first week of December.
In welcoming the crowd, Mayor Pro Tem Doyle Light noted that the chamber typically recognizes new doors opening around town. But the roles reversed for the seven-hour open house that began at noon.
“We at the city of Mineral Wells are so excited we get to be located right here in the heart of what’s going on,” he added, turning to a dominant theme of the event — Mineral Wells is reclaiming its historical motto as “the South’s greatest health resort.”
“Mineral Wells has been drinking its way to health since the late 1800s,” a proclamation from Mayor Regan Johnson reads, noting the bath houses, spas, state parks and nutrition mission that drew visitors from across the country in the early 20th century.
Carla Hay-Perdue, with the Healthy Mineral Wells Initiative, delivered two announcements, including a T-shirt bearing hometown legend Judge Lynch on his mule with a jug of crazy water, and a contest to choose a new city logo.
“We need a logo that depicts the health in Mineral Wells,” she said, recommending logo elements conveying exercise, nutrition, stress management, social connections. “All of this incorporates into a healthy lifestyle to keep us healthy.”
Applications for the logo contest can be picked up at the chamber’s new home and are expected soon on the chamber website, at www.mineralwellstx.com.
Hay-Perdue said the city has been audited by the International Wellness Tourism Association as it hones in on health.
“There are people that seek out wellness just for vacation,” the chamber board member and Palo Pinto General Hospital health and wellness educator said.
She cited one recommendation from the international group’s audit, that local restaurants offer vegetarian and vegan options alongside traditional dishes.
The wellness designation effort isn’t just for tourists, she added.
“It’ll involve the community and get them healthy,” she said.
Anyone interested in the effort can call her, at 940-328-6239, or the chamber’s Tourism Director, Rose Jordan, at 940-325-2557.
Jordan last year earned the Travel Institute’s certification as a Wellness Travel Specialist specifically to highlight Crazy Town’s unique wellness niche.
Hay-Perdue and others agreed Friday that Bill Poston’s old store never looked healthier.
“I’m glad they are leaving this here for its historic value,” Place 2 Councilman Glenn Mitchell said, recalling coming to Poston’s as a boy. “Yeah, they had all kinds of tables and stuff here.”
Light remembered buying his Boy Scout gear in the hardware store. But his and others’ childhood memories of the store recalled a child’s fascination with a sort of overhead trolley Poston set up in his store.
“See that little machine up there?” Hay-Perdue asked, pointing to wires high along the north wall. “There were lines that went out to the shoe department, the women’s department. and when they did a sale, they would put the money in it and shoot it back to him, and he would put the change in it and shoot it back across the room.”
