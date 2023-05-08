ssexton@weatherforddemocrat.com
City councils in Mineral Wells and Weatherford will soon have a slightly different look after electing two newcomers to the boards.
Zack Smith beat out challengers Robert Gallegos (19.62%) and Kale Rokus (14.21%) garnering more than 66% of the votes to win his Place 2 seat on the Weatherford city council, replacing Jeff Robinson, who chose not to seek reelection.
“I am truly humbled and grateful for the trust placed in me by my fellow citizens of Weatherford,” Smith said. “This election has allowed me the opportunity to listen to many of those who voted and I will work along side the already proven council and staff to continue the efforts by those before me.
“I would also like to wish Councilman Robinson well as he enjoys retirement and thank him for 12 selfless years of public service to the City of Weatherford.”
The race to replace Mineral Wells city council’s At-Large Place 1 was a two-way one between Kyle Wayne Kelley and David Montgomery.
Kelley secured 70.1% of the votes for Montgomery’s 29.9%.
“I am humbled and grateful to have been elected to the city council by my fellow citizens,” Kelley said. “Thank you to not only everyone that voted for me, but all that got out and voted. It is truly an honor.
“We as a city have many hurdles ahead of us, and it is time to get to work. I look forward to working alongside the other council members, as well as the city in the days and months ahead. Let’s keep the progress going.”
Both candidates were complimentary of the other in stepping up to serve and running a professional race.
“I am looking forward to having him on council, and I know that he will lead with dedication and integrity,” Montgomery said of his opponent. “While I may have lost the election, my direction is still set on being an involved citizen in our community.”
He added low voter turnout numbers showed “we need to do a better job of championing our community to be involved. That is not on any individual or organization, it is on all of us.”
Approximately 380 residents cast their vote in the Mineral Wells city council race. Numbers for Parker and Palo Pinto County municipal elections are typically lower than national elections, with less than 10 percent of registered Parker County residents casting their vote during this election.
Incumbents victorious in reelection bids
Two from Weatherford retained their seats on the Weatherford College and Weatherford ISD boards.
Toby Taylor received 880 votes (66.8%) for Weatherford ISD Place 6, with challenger Nolan Waters receiving 437.
Taylor expressed well wishes to his opponent in continuing to explore other ways to serve WISD, and thanked the community for electing him to another term.
“I’m looking forward to continuing the growth of our GRIT Pathways in Technology Early College High School, advocating for all students, because every student has unique needs, supporting the equipping and empowering of our educators and increasing parent and community involvement to let them know about the great things happening within WISD,” Taylor told the Weatherford Democrat. “I’ve been fortunate to work with a Christian, conservative board during my term and have learned a lot about our school system. We have made tremendous progress towards our goals and I’m excited to see what new opportunities are around the corner for WISD.”
Doug Dowd, in a special election for Weatherford College Place 4, got 4,103 county-wide votes (52.61%) to edge challenger Scott Butler (3,696 votes, or 47.39%).
“I enjoyed meeting so many new people and hearing about the impact that Weatherford College has in our community,” Dowd said. “I’m motivated to build on the momentum that we have and I’m excited for what the future holds.”
Butler said the election results were an encouraging barometer for the desires of the community.
“I will remain involved seeking opportunities to make a difference and continue serving others,” he said. “In order to increase your success rate, double your rate of failure. After my wife and I take a vacation, my focus will be with The AUsome Allen Foundation and the Summer Bash featuring Aaron Watson June 17.
“I truly wish Weatherford College success moving forward and hope community needs are considered in future decisions. As the closest race in the county, it has been inspiring and humbling to be supported by so many. But we are not adversaries, only pursuing the best for our future. Together we can accomplish those goals.”
In other municipal elections:
Shawna Ford (77.65%) defeated Duane Beck (23.35%) for city of Aledo Place 3.
Hector Bas defeated Reno Mayor Sam White, with nearly 62% of the votes.
Tod Siedell (57.24%) defeated Brian Schrader for city of Reno Place 2.
Jennifer Vogle (57.11%) topped incumbent Katie Tucker for Place 4 of the city of Reno.
Hernando Herrera (56.59%) was successful in his Reno Place 1 reelection bid against Jason Holden.
Michele Kelley (56.89%) topped Ken Jensen in the Springtown city council Place 2 race.
Daniel Cross got 76.39% of the votes against Chris Ramsey in the Hudson Oaks city council Place 5 race.
Beth Adkins (21.7%), Andrea Schrick (17.25%) and Daniele Clark (15.2%) were the top three in the race for Millsap ISD trustee seats among Parker County voters. Bobbye Brogdon (33.33%), Brad Hall (33.33%) and Schrick (22.22%) received the top three votes in Palo Pinto County.
Mingus interim Mayor Vinny Huckaba received more than 75% of votes against challenger Joey Matthews.
Mandy Cross (45.6%) and Mike Bowling (28.8%) earned the top votes for Peaster ISD against Deborah Blackall and Brent Gilbert.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.