PALO PINTO — When two lakes kiss, a thirsty region can grow.
That’s the vision of planners of a new reservoir that will form by damming Palo Pinto Creek a few miles downstream from its namesake lake. Turkey Peak Reservoir will be the result, stretching northwest from two new dams near Santo until it fills the former creek bed all the way to the Lake Palo Pinto’s spillway.
The new reservoir will have a smaller geographic footprint than Lake Palo Pinto, but estimates show it will nearly double the water available to the Palo Pinto County Municipal Water District No. 1.
“North Central Texas, with all the growth, has changed dramatically,” Mineral Wells Interim City Manager Dean Sullivan said, crediting city leaders who began laying plans for the lake in the early 60s. “This was a very long process in anticipation of the need.”
Storage capacity of Turkey Peak is estimated at 22,577 acre-feet, compared with the elder lake’s 27,215. (An acre-foot of water is the amount that will cover one acre a foot deep, about 325,900 gallons.
The lake is one of two water supply strategies for the Mineral Wells in the 2021 update to the Texas Master Water Plan for the next 50 years. The other strategy is conservation.
The District’s Kenneth Martin said last week the district is working with its engineers on whether and how to upgrade the water treatment plant at Lake Palo Pinto to accommodate the increased workload.
Turkey Creek Reservoir is exhaustively described in the water district’s permit application for the project.
It’s service area stretches east from the Palo Pinto Water Supply Corp., which straddles Interstate 20 north of Lake Palo Pinto, into northwest Weatherford and southern Parker County.
According to the lake’s permit application, sufficient water flow will be “released at all times” from the new dam to maintain the health of the creek. Conditions there were most recently rated as ‘high’ for fish, and ‘high/exceptional’ for invertebrates such as mussels and habitat quality. The habitat indicator includes oxygen levels, amount of silt and how well a creek flows.
“Turkey Peak, by concept and design, is intended to have a small footprint on top, but it’s very deep,” Sullivan said, explaining the reservoir will be much more resistant to “evaporation loss” than Palo Pinto Lake. “The premise behind Turkey Peak is to provide a very deep reservoir with a very small footprint.”
At only 648 acres of surface, Turkey Creek will be subject to dramatically less evaporation, especially in summer months when droughts are common, than Lake Palo Pinto, which has a 2,399-acre footprint. The new reservoir is expected to keep an average depth of 35 feet, according to the Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife, significantly deeper than Lake Palo Pinto’s 12.5-foot average depth.
“This is the start of West Texas and the head of the Texas Hill Country — they did anticipate the need for increased water and water reserves,” Sullivan said.
The new reservoir will cover a long stretch of Farm-to-Market 4, submerging the highway just off the lake’s eastern shoreline. Plans for addressing that are in the works.
“We are partnering with the county to determine future plans for FM 4,” said Bethany Kurtz, a spokeswoman for the Texas Department of Transportation.
New lakes don’t come cheap.
Construction is expected to cost $74 million. That doesn’t include engineers’ design work and land acquisition.
The water district has secured $17.1 million for those tasks through a low-interest loan under the State Water Implementation Fund for Texas, a funding source voters added to the state constitution in 2013. SWIFT funds are limited to projects outlined in the state Master Water Plan, such as Turkey Peak.
Designs for the lake can be seen at www.turkeypeakreservoir.com
