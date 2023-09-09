GORDON – In a beautiful blend of basketball on grass and smashmouth football, the No. 1 Gordon Longhorns and the Strawn Greyhounds saw its storied rivalry turn 100 years old Saturday night at Longhorn Stadium.
The atmosphere was electric as the storied six-man football teams’ game ball was flown in via helicopter and the crowd was serenaded by a rock ’n roll national anthem. The Battle of Palo Pinto Creek, a rivalry that has received recognition from both the UIL and Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine, featured packed bleachers on both sides for the 100th matchup of two schools separated by just eight miles.
The game itself was a convincing 46-0 win for Gordon, but the competition was clean, hard fought and respectfully competitive throughout.
Gordon wasted no time getting on the scoreboard as the team won the coin toss and elected to receive. On their first play from scrimmage, the Longhorns found the end zone as Stryker Reed found Brayden Walters on a 60-yard touchdown pass that gave Gordon an 8-0 lead with just 13 seconds off the clock.
The Strawn offense then took the field and after turning it over on downs, Gordon’s offense took the field. Instead of another scoring drive, however, the Greyhound defense hunkered down and forced a fumble that it recovered. Despite the strong effort, Gordon’s defense forced Strawn to turn it over on downs, and electric sophomore Riley Reed made the Greyhounds pay. Reed caught a 60-plus yard pass that set up his 8-yard run two plays later. After another successful point-after try, the Longhorns’ lead grew to 16-0 with 4:35 to go in the first.
The Longhorn defense ushered Strawn off the field on the ensuing series and the offense scored again as Stryker Reed ran it in from six yards out to push the advantage to 24-0 with 1:33 remaining in the opening quarter.
Gordon, fueled by its impressive team speed throughout the contest, was able to withstand Strawn’s continuous physicality and stretched the lead to 40-0 at the half, just five points away from the mercy rule. Gordon was able to stop Strawn on its best offensive drive of the night, one that saw the Greyhounds pick up two big first downs and move the ball past midfield from their own 20. The defense’s effort was rewarded as Riley Reed scampered 47 yards to the house for the deciding touchdown and a final margin of 46-0.
The Greyhounds (1-2) look to get back in the win column at 7:30 p.m. Friday at home against Gorman. Meanwhile, the top-ranked Longhorns (3-0) will go for their fourth win of the season at 7 p.m. Friday at Live Oak Classical in Waco.
