With temperatures expected to be right around the low 30s Friday, the National Weather Service said refreezing is still possible prior to the weekend.
Temperatures Thursday peaked around 20 degrees Thursday, and though some melting may happen Friday, the NWS warned it would refreeze by Saturday morning.
Patchy freezing fog is also possible in the early morning hours on Saturday for portions of North Texas and Central Texas.
The NWS said better melting will be observed Saturday afternoon, when sunny skies and a high of 41 degrees are projected.
