The National Weather Service office in Fort Worth was predicting freezing rain would continue through Tuesday, intensifying around 9 p.m.
Temperatures were forecast to drop to 27 degrees overnight with north winds at 10 mph gusting to 20.
Wednesday’s temperatures were expected to hover at the freezing mark with an 80 percent likelihood of rain/freezing rain throughout the day and overnight.
Winds were expected at 5-10 mph from the north, with ice accumulations at 0.1 inch to 0.3 inch through Wednesday night.
Chances for rain and freezing rain reach 90 percent Wednesday night with a low of 31 degrees and north winds lower at 5 mph.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.