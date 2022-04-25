Local athletes dominated at last week’s area track and field meets, securing their spots at the regional meet set for later this month.
“As a group we are young, we only have four or five seniors,” Peaster Girls Track Coach Joseph Gifford said. “Due to our youth and the numbers that we had, I thought we did really well.”
Peaster had an impressive showing on both teams. Not only did they have all the girls qualify and have both Varsity and JV come in second at district, but they also had 14 boys qualify for the area meet, many qualifying in more than one event.
“Two years in a row, we came up second to Brock at the district meet,” Peaster Boys Track Coach Bradley Hutton said. “That’s not where we want to be, we want to be at their level. We have some injuries that hurt us, but we had other guys step up and run relays last week for us.”
Peaster boys qualifying for regionals include: Tramar Gilbert (4x400), Caden Steen (4x400), Brody May (800-meter, 4x400), JT Dodson (4x400), Alejandro Arredando (3200-meter) and Will Vitzturn (1600-meter). Peaster girl qualifiers included: (Miranda Smith 100-meter, 200-meter), Jordan Hayward (3200-meter), Kamden Hutton (4x100, 4x400), Kambria Christman (4x400), Kyndle Carson (4x400) and Kinley Evans (4x400).
Brock boys athletes qualifying include: Bain Shanklin (4x200, 100-meter), Brett Tutter (4x100, 4x200, 100-meter), Cale Bramblett (pole vault), Carson Finney (4x100, 4x200, 200-meter), Cole Griffith (pole vault), Dylan Foster (triple jump, 110-meter hurdles, 300-meter hurdles and 4x400), Eli Potts (long jump, 4x100, 4x200 and 200-meter), Nathan Jones (shot put and discus), Sawyer Strosnider (high jump), Tyler Butler (400-meter) and Zach Brewster (100-meter hurdles, 300-meter hurdles and 4x400).
The Millsap boys track team was able to finish second in all three of their relays for the second consecutive year despite having all new faces. They would come up right behind Brock.
“I am really excited and proud of the direction that we are moving in,” said Millsap boys Track Coach Josh Sigmon. “We are not satisfied with where we are at, but we are moving in the right direction. They bought into the process and they are excited about competing, which makes it easy and fun for me.
Millsap Athletic Director Jake Johnson said it was another strong showing for the team at the area meet.
“I am very proud of how we performed on the track,” he said. “We placed a big emphasis on track because it benefits every sport we offer. Our kids have really bought into that.”
Millsap boys’ qualifiers included: Paden Bushon (4x100 and 4x200), Ryder Oliver (4x100 and 4x200), Morgan Birdwell (4x100 and 4x200) and Tyler Reneau (4x100 and 4x200). Girls who qualified include: Cheynne Pagan (pole vault, 4x100 and 4x200), Brenna Crabtree (relay alternate), Kylie Keis 100-meter hurdles, 4x100 and 4x200), Tori Sargood (100-meter, 4x100 and 4x200), Mackenzie Bonham (4x100) and Mallory Nesler (4x200).
Weatherford boys’ athletes advancing to regionals include: Mile relay team, Bryson Crippen (110-meter hurdles), Cameron Wilson (pole vault) and Ryan Clark (discus). The lone Lady Roo to qualify was Jazmin Berry in the 100-meter.
Mineral Wells boys’ qualifiers included: Landon Russell (shot put), Tristan Gray (long jump, high jump, 100-meter), Preztynn Harrison (high jump, 800-meter), Benito Gonzales (pole vault), Evan Silva (110-meter hurdles), Matthew Lockhart (800-meter, 1600-meter), Kadin Villa (800-meter, 1600-meter), Jeremiah McGowan (400-meter) and Gustavo Gonzalez (800-meter, 1600-meter). Lady Rams who qualified included: McKayla Ramsay (high jump, 1600-meter), Leah Rogers (pole vault), Marlee Lawhorn (1600-meter) and Kahlea Sampes (1600-meter).
Poolville had several of its athletes qualify for regionals, including: Makaylee Ray (400-meter, 800-meter and 1600-meter), Emery Bryan (high jump, 300-meter hurdles), Levi Ramirez (high jump, 300-meter hurdles, 110-meter hurdles and 800-meter), Eli Lang (1600-meter) and Dylan Tovar (3200-meter).
Springtown athletes qualifying for regionals included: Mackenzie Flaugher, Skyler Tyree and Brinklee Dauenhauer (all in triple jump); Ashlynn Dickey in the high jump; William Gleason in high jump and triple jump; and the girls’ 4x100 relay (Madysen Fry, Britney Tyree, Brinklee Dauenhauer and Shayne Greenwood).
