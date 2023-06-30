PALO PINTO COUNTY — Possum Kingdom Lake is open to public access, officials said Friday, though caution was emphasized as aerial crews continued working on the 1,000-acre Storage Fire nearby.
Firefighting efforts include ground crews and aerial water extraction near Sportman's World and Gaines Bend areas.
"Be alert to changing weather and fire conditions," officials said. "Aerial attack aircraft will be conducting fire suppression operations by drawing water from the lake to help with fire suppression.
"Watch for them and avoid the areas where you see them operating."
As of Friday night, crews had managed a 50% containment of the wildfire.
