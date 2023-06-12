Get to know Mineral Wells senior volleyball player Hailee Cunningham on and off the court.
When did you start playing your respective sport and why are you passionate about the sport?
“I started playing volleyball when we were young and played in the little leagues, but I really got passionate about it when I started in junior high because that’s when I started playing travel ball. I think I’m most passionate about volleyball because I took a big gap from it and then I jumped back in and lots of people helped me be successful. You can meet a lot of great coaches and friends along the way.”
Were you always playing the same position? What makes you successful there? If not, what prompted the change?
“I started off playing middle and then I moved to opposite and outside hitter. I think I’m more successful there because, as a middle, you have to move a lot more back and forth instead of just being able to focus on one thing. I think being able to focus on just one thing made me a stronger player in the sense that I can go hard and recover quicker.”
Best moment you’ve been a part of on varsity level?
“It was when I moved to Mineral Wells, which was my senior year, and then we had a great and successful season where I made the best friends of my life. Also, when we made it to the playoffs, everyone was rooting for us because it hadn’t happened in such a long time.”
What is the best play you’ve made individually?
“My best game overall was when we played Stephenville. Everyone was looking at us just to kind of lose and not put up a fight at all in three sets, but I think I had a phenomenal game where we really pushed them in four close sets. We were coming back in the game and they weren’t expecting it – I think I had more than 15 kills and six blocks.”
Favorite pro athlete and why?
“Mine is a college athlete from UT and it’s Asjia O’Neal. She’s really good. I just love her personality on the court and I want mine to be like that. She’s not scared of anything and she’ll always be running the team out there.”
If you could meet one person from any era dead or alive, who would it be and why?
“The one person I really want to meet is Tom Holland, and of course I’m going to be taking Coach Branch with me to my meeting because you’ve got to have a wingman for this one.”
What is your go-to warm up music to listen to before games or on other occasions?
“So, warming up pregame is going to be Taylor Swift and all of her amazing songs – especially Endgame and Don’t Blame Me because I do nothing wrong.”
Funniest/most embarrassing play you’ve been a part of or have witnessed?
“One of my most embarrassing moments was when I got what we call ‘sniped.’ It happened when my legs buckled and I ended up on the ground while all of the others were watching on the other side of the net. I also fell under a table in our game at Stephenville – I was very embarrassed but it was still a great game.”
