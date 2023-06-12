Get to know Mineral Wells senior football player Jonathan Hammer on and off the field.
When did you start playing your respective sport and why are you passionate about the sport?
“I started playing football when I first moved here to Mineral Wells in seventh grade. I’m really passionate about the sport because it’s what really initiated all of my friendships, and it’s really helped us all bond and get to know each other.”
Were you always playing the same position? What makes you successful there? If not, what prompted the change?
“Up until ninth grade, I was playing cornerback on defense. Then my sophomore year, the coaches felt I earned my spot on varsity, but they needed me at safety. I made a quick adjustment to safety in being able to do more than I would be able to at corner – making interceptions and more plays – while covering backs, receivers and tight ends.”
Best moment you’ve been a part of on varsity level?
“The most rewarding part of being a part of the football program has been the way the players and coaches have shaped me into who I am today. I love looking in the stands and seeing the community supporting and cheering you on no matter what’s happening on the field.”
What is the best play you’ve made individually?
“My best moment was when we were playing our rivals Graham High School, and it was towards the end of the second quarter where we were down by seven points. Their quarterback threw the ball to the outside receiver, he got hit by our corner, our corner kicked the ball up in the air and I caught the ball. I took the ball to the end zone for a pick-six and the point after went through helping us tie it up at the half.”
Favorite pro athlete and why?
“My favorite pro athlete is Jason Kelce from the Eagles. He’s a big family person and an overall humble person who just loves playing football. I love what he stands for and what he does. His podcast with his brother also gives me a good laugh.”
If you could meet one person from any era dead or alive, who would it be and why?
“I would like to meet Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson because he’s also a big family person, and I just love watching his movies and wrestling career growing up. I love seeing where he is now compared to where he was growing up.”
What is your go-to warm up music to listen to before games or on other occasions?
“Overall to prepare for football games, I would listen to a lot of country music also mixed in with some SZA and Kanye.”
Funniest/most embarrassing play you’ve been a part of or have witnessed?
“My funniest play came when I was on defense and the buzzer rang for the second half, and Burkburnett’s offense threw a Hail Mary down the field. They caught the ball and Payton Light tackled the receiver, who fumbled, and then recovered the ball. He tried to run it for a touchdown, and I saw him turn to me to pitch the ball with fear in his eyes. He pitched the ball to me and I’m running and I’m about to get tackled, so I pitched it to Jovan (Ramirez) our corner. Then, he’s running with everyone chasing him, and he got tackled five yards away from crossing the goal line. At the end, we found out it wasn’t even a legal lateral and all of that effort was for nothing.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.