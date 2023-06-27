Get to know Mineral Wells ISD Director of Public Relations Karyn Bullock.
How did you first start working for Mineral Wells ISD? Talk about the process and desire to begin work as the PR Director here.
“I’ve worked for Mineral Wells ISD for 10 years with this being my 10th year that I just completed. I was the executive director of The United Way of Palo Pinto County for two years, and I was in my second year there when I noticed the posting in the newspaper – my husband was actually on the school board here. My background for the job comes from my marketing degree from Tarleton State University, which basically describes what I’m certified to do in this position. I thought I’d give it a chance and apply for it, but my husband had to step off the board for me to accept the position, which he did.”
What exactly does your position entail? Talk about the workload, responsibilities, schedule, etc. for you with this job.
“When I first took the job, my superintendent told me it would probably be 80 percent communicating with the community and staff, and the other 20 percent would be on the website – we had no social media presence at that time. We were getting a new website at the time I came on and have had three updates since I’ve been here. Through the years, we started with Twitter as our first social media presence because there’s a limit of what you can say along with what can be said … Later, we got onto Facebook as well to include more adults … It’s probably the complete opposite proportion now than I mentioned before – most of my work and communication is done through social media and less on the website. It’s funny how much can change in just 10 years.”
What makes you passionate about the work that you do?
“I guess what makes me passionate about working here is all three of my children went to school here from kindergarten through 12th grade, and more than anything, I’m passionate about us being successful. I want to do whatever I can to help be a part of our success. I think we are working towards that as a community, I can see it finally happening and that excites me. I just want to do my part in connecting people – of course, communication is my department – but I love being a part of the growth and success here. Being a Chamber ambassador, we both receive support from each other, which is kind of exciting. I’ve also been a rotarian for 12 years and my connection to the United Way also helps.”
What is one of your favorite memories during your time here in the school district and why?
“So they actually hired me and then filled me in on a Veteran’s Day program that is sponsored by the American Legion every year, but we work together to put on the program. Our children perform at the event and they always have a great speaker at the event every year – I basically plan the event with them. It’s great for the kids to see our patriotic side of our community, and I was kind of nervous taking it on at first, but it’s been an amazing experience and total team effort from the community. I’m also a big sports fan and was also in the band, so seeing the kids succeed there and in the classroom is enjoyable.”
When you are not working for the Rams/Lady Rams, what are some of your favorite things to do during your free time?
“I just recently became an empty nester, and usually I haven’t known what to do without my kids there – we were always going to a game or event – just always doing something. But, my husband and I go do karaoke – but I just support. My husband sings, but I’m just there to support, eat good food and enjoy time with friends … My son that plays in a band goes by ‘Kid Callihan,’ so I drive to go see him. Yes, his mommy is there at every performance. and of course, I go to all the games to take pictures.”
If you could meet any person from any era dead or alive, who would it be and why?
“Growing up, basketball was my passion – I loved playing basketball. Recently, seeing Kim Mulkey from LSU, she seems like she’d be a lot of fun to meet. I like her style, I love seeing her passion about basketball and the success of her teams. I think it would be her, I think it would be a lot of fun.”
If you were only allowed to take one more vacation for the rest of your life, where would you want to go/what would you want to do and why?
“I know this is a weird choice, but it’s Alaska because right before COVID, we actually paid for a cruise there with my parents and everyone was kind of shutting down in March because of COVID. Our trip was in June so our trip got canceled, but we were going to do some excursions, go fishing – I just wanted to see it. I’ve never gotten to see it before and it’s a beautiful place. I definitely would’ve brought my camera – I take my camera with me everywhere.”
