Get to know Mineral Wells senior basketball player Kate Bradshaw on and off the court.
When did you start playing your respective sport and why are you passionate about the sport?
“I started playing in about third grade or so, and I started playing select in fifth grade. I’d say I’m passionate about it because I only have two older brothers, and I grew up watching them play while wanting to be a part of what they did. I guess it just kind of stuck with me, and it was a way that we could all bond.”
Were you always playing the same position? What makes you successful there? If not, what prompted the change?
“I’ve usually been a post player but I would say I’m able to succeed because my ball handling creates different ways for me to get to the basket. Since I am a shorter post, I know I need to make adjustments to score around taller players instead of just simply trying to shoot over them.”
Best moment you’ve been a part of on varsity level?
“This year was special because – I played on varsity all four years – and this was this first year we made it to the playoffs, and beating Graham was the game that put us in the playoffs. Graham is one of our favorite teams to beat, and we did that in a special way.”
What is the best play you’ve made individually?
“We were playing Hillsboro in the championship game of their home tournament, and it was close the whole way. We had some problems with the refs calling a one-sided game, but they passed the ball to me inside with a few seconds left and it put us up by two late in the game. It helped us hold on for the win and we were able to win the entire tournament.”
Favorite pro athlete and why?
“I watch more college sports but, since I’m a Texas Tech fan, I probably have to say Patrick Mahomes.”
If you could meet one person from any era dead or alive, who would it be and why?
“It would probably be my great-grandmother because I never got to meet her. She was my dad’s grandmother, and I just hear from his family and even my mom talk about her all the time. I never got to meet her because she died before I was born, so I’d have to say it would be her.”
What is your go-to warm up music to listen to before games or on other occasions?
“I usually don’t listen to music very often or as a pregame type of thing, but I do try to eat something very light so I don’t feel gross. I also just try to keep my mind calm and clear without letting myself get freaked out too much.”
Funniest/most embarrassing play you’ve been a part of or have witnessed?
“The funniest moments would be whenever it was an inbounds play for us, and our point guard would throw in the ball underneath our basket. The defender’s back would be facing our point guard, and she would throw the ball in off them and then go up for a shot. We would do that pretty frequently.”
