Get to know Mineral Wells senior baseball player Mason Facteau on and off the field.
When did you start playing baseball and why are you passionate about the sport?
“I started playing baseball when I was 5 years old through T-ball. My first practice ever, they asked me if I wanted to play catcher and I had no clue what I was getting into – never played catcher again after that day. I’m so passionate about baseball because growing up, I was always the best at baseball, and I knew it was what I wanted to do, even though I played most every sport there was available.”
Were you always playing the same position? What makes you successful there? If not, what prompted the change?
“I kind of grew before everyone else did, so I played shortstop and third base in the little league. When I got to high school, the infield was already pretty good, so I started in left field on varsity as a freshman. Then, I moved around during my entire career from second, to short and then back to left field. I’ve been everywhere.”
Best moment you’ve been a part of on varsity level?
“The best moments have been playing with four different groups of guys since my freshman year and being able to form very different bonds with these teams with a lot of different people.”
What is the best play you’ve made individually?
“I hit a home run off the scoreboard in a game – that was pretty cool. I hit one earlier in the year, but we were down by, like, 20 runs – so that one didn’t matter as much.”
Favorite pro athlete and why?
“This is unrelated to baseball, but probably LeBron (James) – that’s my guy. I like LeBron – he’s ‘him.’”
If you could meet one person from any era dead or alive, who would it be and why?
“If I could meet one person, it would probably be Drake. I listen to a lot of his music – a lot of his music. I want to talk to him and eat some dinner – shrimp scampi.”
What is your go-to warm up music to listen to before games or on other occasions?
“Anything I heard growing up on 106.1, that would be on the playlist. Sometimes Kesha might come up on the playlist. It gets me going and gets me ready to play.”
Funniest/most embarrassing play you’ve been a part of or have witnessed?
“It was actually this year, we were in Burkburnett on a Saturday, and it was cold and rainy. I was out in left field and they hit a really high foul ball. They have these small little foul areas, and I’m running as fast as I can to try and get there. I just full-force ran into the fence, bounced right off and landed on my back. I almost did a flip, it was pretty bad.”
