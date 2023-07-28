Get to know Mineral Wells High School’s new athletic director and head football coach Cody Worrell on and off the field.
Talk about the community of Mineral Wells itself and how you have been received since taking the job at the high school as athletic director and head football coach. How welcoming/inviting has the community been to you and your family?
“They’ve been tremendously inviting, it’s been overwhelming how inviting they’ve been and how welcoming they’ve been. There was a big turn out for the meet-and-greet. We had the cheerleaders out here and a lot of parents and community members, and I still haven’t met everybody. … We just closed on our house and are getting settled into Mineral Wells, and it’s nice to not have to drive all the way from Fort Worth to here. From top to bottom, the administration has done everything that I’ve asked for … I’ve done a couple of clinics for the pee-wee team, it’s been good to get involved with the community.”
Although it has been just a couple of months so far, what have you gathered about the team you have for this upcoming season? Talk about some strengths that you look forward to utilizing?
“No. 1 is that this group is just hungry. They’re hungry to win, and they are doing everything we ask of them out here in summer conditioning camps, the weight room and anything extra we’ve asked them to do. Just being hungry is a strength. They want to get that winning culture back here in Mineral Wells. As far as on the football field, I think our kids up front are going to be physical. Physicality is probably one of our number one strengths. Our running back Jose Garcia is back, he is a great kid and a great leader. Owen Gadd, our quarterback, was the backup last year, and he will be a junior this year. He does a great job of commanding the huddle and the kids love him. Of course, Preztynn Harrison, our big, tall receiver is doing a good job for us as well.”
Discuss the importance of stability and longevity in the athletic program and how it can help build a stronger foundation?
“The first thing you do is go and hire good coaches. I’m not bragging about myself, but I feel like I’ve hired some pretty dadgum good coaches. Keeping them happy and doing a good job of coaching the kids is important both on the boys and girls sides. It’s key because it’s not going to work out every year where you’re going to have coaches coming and going, but you want to limit that as much as possible. But, I feel like I’ve got some guys that are going to be here long-term. Getting down to the junior high is so important, and Ms. Spiller, the junior high principal, has been working with us to where our high school coaches can go down to the junior high to spend time with the kids and coaches there to build up that foundation into the high school level.”
What are some goals that you have for both the football team and for you and your staff this season?
“When it comes to setting goals, each team is so different. For us, it’s to get into the playoffs. In the past, I’ve been a part of teams with four goals. Those were first to get into the playoffs, second to win a district championship, third is to play on Thanksgiving weekend and fourth is to win your last game. Obviously, starting here right now, goal No. 1 is in our minds – how do we get into the playoffs? That would be a huge accomplishment for our program in this first year. A good goal for me is getting the kids focused each and every week. If we win a game on a Friday night, let them enjoy it for the weekend, but then get those kids refocused for the next game the following Monday and not talk about the last game, win or lose.”
Talk about what sports you played growing up and how you initially got into sports? How far did you go in your career as an athlete?
“I grew up playing sports starting at four or five years old playing soccer, baseball and basketball. Once I got into junior high, I played everything. Being a coach’s kid, my dad pushed me to play every sport and give it a shot, and I still push athletes to do that today. You can start focusing on one sport when you get to college, and even then, some of those guys will still play multiple sports. … In high school, I played football, baseball, basketball and ran track. I was very fortunate to be a part of some very good teams in football. When I was in high school, we played in three state championship games, which was a big deal. The town I grew up in Celina, Texas, there was a lot of spirit in everything that you do and obviously football was king there during that time. … I got to play with some really good players that went to big Division I colleges and in the NFL. … I even hired a guy that I played with as my defensive coordinator. … I played strong safety at Mary-Hardin Baylor for a year and then my dad told me he got the Brock job to start a football program there. … He offered for me to become a student assistant as I finished up college, and it was one of the best decisions I’ve ever made.”
You have a history of coaching sports in the area, and you coached for years at Brock. Talk about your experience there and what you plan to take from that into your new coaching journey at Mineral Wells?
“The whole Brock experience was like a story – like a Friday Night Lights book or something. The things we went through building that program, the battles we fought and having to raise money to start the program, it was a lot. We started the program off at the junior high level … and we just kept building until we eventually won a state championship in our second year under the UIL. Brock is such a unique community, the parents there want their kids to be successful and will do anything they need to in order to make that happen. There are so many great people there, and they’ve continued to dominate. Coach Mathis and his staff have done an incredible job of keeping that tradition growing. You know, Chad Massey has been there forever, now he’s the AD but he was the baseball coach before. I coached basketball there as well with Coach Zach Boxell, who is a great guy and one of my closest friends. Everything we did during that time was so successful, and competing for Lone Star Cups was really cool back then because everyone in the town pulled for one another across all the sports programs. The kids there were great and some of the hardest working kids around. … I still talk to some of those guys at least once a week. That run we had there was so special. … Being through all of that, I want that kind of success to come here over to Mineral Wells. … When you build something like that, it will take time … It doesn’t happen overnight. Building a monster is a lot more fun than maintaining it – a lot of expectations come with that.”
Who is your favorite pro athlete or favorite coach of all time, and what would be one question you could ask that person if you had the chance?
“I’m a big M.J. fan, The Last Dance made me even more of one. His grit and determination was unbelievable. Being a big Cowboys fan, I would have to say Emmitt Smith. I actually got to meet him one time when I was in high school since he was the Grand Marshal of the Cotton Bowl Parade. We had just won state in 2006 or 2007. I got to shake his hand, I was wearing a Florida Gators hat and he told me, ‘Hey, I like your hat.’ He’s a smaller-statured guy, kind of like myself, and he did a lot with it. You know, Tiger Woods is someone I’d have to ask about his mental preparation. Golf is such a mental game and he has been dominant in the sport for so long, I’d have to ask him what he would do for his mental preparation. It would help me out as both a coach and a player, and I think a lot of people could learn a lot from Tiger with that.”
What would you say is an interesting fact about yourself that most people don’t know?
“I was on the Kenny Chesney “Boys of Fall” music video, and I love to barbecue – that’s become a passion of mine. I’ve always loved to grill out, but then I got into doing barbecue when I was down in El Campo just because me and my wife were away from a lot of family. It was kind of a blessing because me and my wife would just hang out with ourselves, and I would cook briskets and all sorts of stuff on the barbecue pit. I really enjoy it.”
