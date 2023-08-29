Get to know Mineral Wells senior running back Jose Garcia on and off the field.
As you enter your senior year with a new head coach, how excited are you to get out on the field?
“I’m pretty excited to go out there and play. We’ve got a new coach and some new things we are going to do on the field. I’m just excited to get out there and finish the season strong.”
When did you start playing football and who or what was your motivation?
“I started playing football in seventh grade. I really only played because I had a lot of friends that wanted to play, so I figured that I would since everyone else was.”
What inspires you to play as hard as you do on the football field?
“I really just play for my team and feel that victory. I love that winning feeling more than anything.”
What gives you confidence in potentially having a strong season?
“I’m extremely motivated just because we have a new coach that will take us a long way with his play calling and coaching style. I really believe that we will have a good season this year.”
When you aren’t on the football field, how do you spend some of your free time?
“I own my own business – I do lawn care, so I spend a lot of time mowing people’s lawns. If I’m not doing that, though, then I’m probably at the gym working out.”
Who is your favorite professional athlete?
“My favorite athlete is probably Christiano Ronaldo. I’ve always watched him since I was little, so I’ve always looked up to him.”
If you could meet anyone in the world from any era – dead or alive – who would it be and why?
“If I could meet anyone, I’d have to say Mike Tyson. I feel like he’s a really wise man and could motivate you a lot, and I love the way that he talks.”
If football was not a sport, what sport could you see yourself playing?
“If I wasn’t playing football, then I would probably play soccer. I mean, I already play soccer for the high school team here, so I would just keep playing soccer. I started playing with a team when I was 12 years old, but I’ve always played it growing up.”
