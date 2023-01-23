MINERAL WELLS — A 20-year-old man died early Sunday in a one-vehicle wreck that sent three others to area trauma centers, Mineral Wells police reported Monday.
Police said a caller reported a vehicle on fire and all occupants outside, in the 3100 block of Municipal Highway 379 on the city’s south side. The call came shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday, police said.
First responders at the scene found two people had been ejected from the vehicle and gave emergency life-saving assistance to Kieren Davis, 20, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
Three others were taken to emergency facilities, and police did not know their conditions Monday.
The wreck is being investigated by the city department with assistance from the Texas Department of Public Safety.
