PALO PINTO -- County commissioners Monday approvedd an outside audit for the service district that provides ambulance crews in southwest Palo Pinto County.
Emergency Services District 2 funds EMS services for the Lone Camp, Brazos and Santo communities on a 2.5-cent sales tax levied in unincorporated parts of the county.
The tax raises about $41,000 annually for the nine-year-old district.
The district's annual audit, by San Angelo firm Oliver, Rainey & Wojtek, found no material weaknesses in the way Administrator Kristina Duncan keeps the books.
The audit shows the service district took in $578,193 during the year ending Dec. 31, 2022. That was up from $467,591 the previous year.
Expenses were $480,304 during 2022, leaving a positive balance of $111,129 when interest income is included.
The district's beginning balance of $559,900 brought its end-of-year balance to $670,991.
Commissioners on Monday also left their burn ban in place. Outdoor burning in unincorporated parts of the county is not allowed.
The county was listed as abnormally dry in last week's Water Weekly report from the Texas Water Development Board's drought scale.
Commissioners OK'd a budget amendment to add $71,250 to Sheriff Brett McGuire's budget, to fund two deputies assigned to patrol the water on Possum Kingdom Lake.
The Brazos River Authority provided that money, which is prorated to the end of the fiscal year on Sept. 30. BRA will fully fund the lake patrol team at $185,000 in the coming year.
The river authority asked the county to take over on-the-water patrol last month, and commissioners agreed with McGuire's recommendation.
"We do most of the lake anyway," the sheriff said this week, counting campsite and other onshore calls his deputies cover. "The only thing that's different is we're going to have the primary patrol for the water."
The agreement also brings a boat and two former BRA pickups to McGuire's fleet.
Finally Monday, commissioners bought a computer system server for the tax office, for $14,130.
Tax Collector/Assessor Stacy Choate's server was about on its last leg, the county's hired technology consultants told the court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.