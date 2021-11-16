PALO PINTO — County commissioners approved new political maps Monday, setting the stage for local candidates to file for office before a Dec. 13 deadline.
Two county commissioner offices are up for reelection this cycle. So are the county judge, district and county clerks, county treasurer and all five justices of the peace.
Under the new boundaries, Commissioner Precinct 1 is the central part of the county, while Pct. 2 takes in the entire north portion including Possum Kingdom Lake.
Precinct 3 is southwest Palo Pinto County, and Pct. 4 is the southeastern section.
The maps are of most immediate concern for Pct. 2 Commissioner Mike Reed and Commissioner Jeff Fryer in Pct. 4, who are up for reelection.
Reed said Friday he will file for another term, but Fryer has not responded to calls to his precinct barn since Friday. During several map-drawing workshops this past month, all four commissioners have spoken of the new maps in terms indicating they intend to seek reelection.
