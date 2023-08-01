PALO PINTO — County commissioners have proposed a tax rate to partly fund next year's spending that's equal to this year's rate but will draw more from property owners owing to raising values.
The public can weigh in on the tax rate during a 9 a.m. Aug. 21 public hearing in the courthouse in Palo Pinto.
Commissioners also plan to adopt the $23 million spending plan they proposed Monday at that Aug. 21 meeting.
The court looked at three potential tax rates while finalizing their 2023-24 budget on Monday.
Those started with the No New Revenue Rate, which at 29.2 cents would bring in the same $14.4 million as came in this year.
Next was the so-called voter approval rate, which was 30.7 cents and would require residents to approve it in a public referendum.
This year's rate of 30.5 cents was the middle ground they chose. To its final decimal, the proposed rate is 30.5908 cents per $100 property valuation.
The tax code prevents governments from setting a tax rate that will draw more than 3.5 percent more revenue than the previous year.
"If we keep going to the No New Tax Revenue rate, in years to come this will catch up to us," Precinct 4 Commissioner Jeff Fryer said.
County Judge Shane Long agreed.
"I'm going with that," he said of recycling this year's rate. "It falls between the No New Revenue Rate and the voter approval rate."
After the meeting, Long said commissioners held the line on their individual road and bridge accounts.
"Last year we gave them a few more pennies in their road and bridge (portion of the tax) rate," he said. "But they didn't request anymore this year."
The proposed budget includes a 5-percent pay raise across the board and for elected officials. Long noted the raise is covered by new property that will add $548,104 to next year's tax revenue.
The new property is largely expensive homes going up in several spots in the county. It accounts for nearly $179.2 million of the county's $5.6 billion total property value.
The rest of Monday's meeting was largely internal housekeeping.
Commissioners also approved their allocations for each of the four road departments for the 414.5-mile county road network.
Precincts 1-4, respectively, will split at 18 percent, 30 percent, 27 and 25 percents.
In that order, the commissioners are responsible for 74.3 miles, 123.6 miles, 111.5 and 105.1 miles of roads.
County Auditor Melissa Mahan reported all but about 20 employees have enrolled in the county wellness program.
The state-guided program awards points as staff members reach wellness goals, points the county two years ago redeemed for the employee gym that's across from the courthouse in Palo Pinto.
Commissioners also emerged from a closed session with constables to elevate a civil clerk position to deputy constable to work for all five.
Those seeking the job must be commissioned law enforcement officers.
"And that position would be hired by all five constables," Long said.
