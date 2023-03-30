PALO PINTO -- An ally of Texas Rep. Glenn Rogers updated Palo Pinto commissioners Monday on legislation in the works to create a five-county water authority.
"The bill has been drafted," former Rogers campaign manager and staffer Jeff Hinkson told the court, explaining public notice also has been published to start a 30-day span for the Legislative Council, a nonpartisan panel in Austin that handles much of the nuts and bolts of proposed laws.
Saying he had spoken with the Graford Republican the previous night, Hinkson said Rogers' measure now includes five counties instead of seven initially envisioned. But his news was welcomed by commissioners and County Judge Shane Long, who had postponed a letter of support for the bill on March 13 because a then-three county water authority appeared in limbo.
They postponed that letter again Monday, but this time with Hinkson's assurance the proposal to give rural North Texas a louder voice on water issues was still flowing in River City.
Hinkson predicted a final draft will be ready for House Floor debate around April 21. The Rogers spokesman added that the representative's office also has been working with the Senate to get the ball rolling in the upper chamber.
The bill would create the Cross Timbers Regional Utility Authority. The entity would have authority to issue bonds and "limited eminent domain" authority, the public notice reads.
Cross Timbers will not have taxing authority, Hinkson and others including Long have said.
Its most critical role will come in the amplified voice the five counties will have in applying to the New Water Supply for Texas Fund.
Gov. Greg Abbott and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick this past week gave the $50 million fund proposal priority status in the Senate.
Local water planners say it is tailor made for plans to build Turkey Peak Reservoir in Palo Pinto County.
Parker, Palo Pinto, Stephens, Jack and Young counties now comprise Cross Timbers Regional Utility Authority. Hinkson told commissioners that Eastland and Erath counties, initially part of the group, have since "opted out."
Hinkson said Tuesday that officials in the counties and water districts have been charged with determining operational details such as the makeup of a governing board.
The multi-county approach already solved one puzzle -- what the district will be named.
"(The rest) has to be hashed out so it can move along," Hinkson said. "And there's lots of moving parts."
Once Rogers' proposal exits the Legislative Council, it will be fielded by both the Natural Resources and the Local and Consent committees.
The latter panel presents non-controversial bills that are considered strictly local, a characteristic that carried the proposal beyond the March 10 deadline to file statewide bills.
Rogers serves on both committees.
Commissioners were receptive to Hinkson's report. Precinct 4 Commissioner Jeff Fryer, however, emphasized the local water districts must have a seat at the Cross Timbers table.
"We need to get the water districts involved, too," he said, to which Long added, "We're just waiting to see what the final legislation is."
Commissioners on Monday also took no action on a burn ban, which remained lifted. Emergency Management Coordinator Ricky Hunter noted rains were expected later in the week.
"Just don't burn on windy days," Hunter added.
Also Monday, commissioners interviewed and selected former sheriff's deputy Johnny McKee to succeed retiring Precinct 3 Constable Mike Santifer.
The only applicant to succeed Santifer, who is retiring early, McKee will serve until Dec. 31, 2024.
Filing for the four-year term that begins in 2025 is this coming December, with party primaries in March 2024.
Commissioner Mike Pierce, also from the Graford-centered Precinct 3, formally announced his own early retirement Monday, as was reported in Tuesday's Weatherford Democrat.
Long said Monday he would accept applications for Pierce's post, which the judge will appoint, until Friday. Whoever he selects will be on the same political timetable as McKee.
Other action and discussion occurring Monday included the following:
• Public Works Director David McDonald reported Monday continued growth reflected in 17 septic system permits issued in February.
"Fifteen of them were new," McDonald added. "And it ain't slowed down this month, either."
• AgriLife Extension Agent Jason Westbrook announced the 593 entries at the county livestock show and agriculture fair had drawn more than $300,000 for students at its concluding premiere auction earlier this year.
Sixty-nine student contestants had progressed to "major shows in the state," he added.
Fellow Extension Agent Lynette Babcock also reported 228 4-H members representing seven clubs participated in the February show.
• Lead Computer Tech Justin Smith reported emergency phones will be installed in the elevators at the newly opened Courthouse Annex in Mineral Wells.
"It's basically a cell phone inside the elevators," he said. "You push a button, and it alerts authorities."
• Sheriff Brett McGuire reported his deputies wrote seven tickets and issued 43 warnings during February.
Deputies responded to 1,093 calls for service. McGuire also reported 79 inmates in his lockup as of that morning, slightly lower than the 30-day average of 83 inmates.
