PALO PINTO -- County commissioners adopted a $23 million budget on Monday with a tax rate equal to this year's that will draw 11 percent more from taxpayers, chiefly due to new property on the tax roll.
The spending plan takes effect Oct. 1. Highlights include $144,000 set aside to help Mineral Wells Fire/EMS cover runs outside city limits, 5-percent pay hikes and 25 percent more than initially planned to help the county clerk obey court-mandated records preservation.
The $144,000 is an amount which typically goes to Emergency Services District No. 1, which provides ambulance service countywide except inside Mineral Wells or southwest Palo Pinto County.
The contribution, negotiated with city officials seeking help with a growing number of EMS calls from outside the city, initially had been earmarked directly to the city department.
It still is, but commissioners bowed to rigorous state law on governments moving money between themselves and placed the money in a contingency fund instead.
"ESD 1 and Mineral Wells do have an (interlocal agreement)," County Judge Shane Long said. "So, the question came up as to what's the proper way for the funds to go from the county to the city. We moved it to contingency, just so it could go either way."
The budget also includes funds to renovate the 29th District Courtroom, though Precinct 4 Commissioner Jeff Fryer indicated he'll wait to see bids before making a final decision.
"We signed a contract for $37,000," Fryer said, referring to the consultants' bill for overseeing courtroom updates. "It was $25,000. When can we get the total bill for what he's going to charge us?"
That consultant is Rick Robinson, of Covington-based Media Design Group, who in July and August recommended modern sound and video screens along with a heating/air conditioning system that won't drown out testimony or the judge's communications.
Total cost of the work was estimated in a budget workshop at $201,000 not including the consultant fees.
District Attorney Kriste Burnett told Fryer both the fee -- and eventual total cost -- rose because commissioners decided to include the new ventilation system.
"The word from your gentleman that was here was $260,000," Fryer told her. "But now we're hearing it's going to be over $400,000."
Long then noted bids have yet to go out on the renovation work.
"And then we can make our decision," Fryer said, with the judge agreeing.
Commissioners minutes later formally adopted the budget and tax rate.
The rate will be slightly below 30.6 cents per $100 property value and is the same rate levied last year. It will generate $548,100 more, or 11 percent, in new tax income to be generated by property that wasn't here last year.
That's largely new home construction, which is ongoing around both of the county's two major lakes -- Possum Kingdom and Lake Palo Pinto.
Carried to its last decimal point, the adopted tax rate is 30.5908 cents. It will bring a tax bill of $3,060 on a $100,000 home.
The portion of the tax separated for commissioners' road and bridge departments is slightly more than 5.5 cents. Long has said the commissioners did not ask for more money for their road budgets next year after raising them slightly this year.
The budget also grew for County Clerk Janette Green's record archiving system. Record preservation is ordered by the Texas Supreme Court for both county and district clerks.
The court increased Green's budget item there from $200,000 to $250,000.
The court on Monday also heard good news in Emergency Services Coordinator Ricky Hunter's monthly report.
Hunter said no August fires are under investigation. He also said fire investigation training is ongoing and that he'd met with county school officials to discuss their emergency response plans.
Hunter cautioned, though, that the Keetch-Byram Drought Index continues to rise while humidity descends.
The Texas Water Development Board's Water Weekly report last Monday showed the county completely in severe drought.
The same report showed Parker County falling into the extreme drought category, which is one stage below the worst level, exceptional.
Public Works Director David McDonald reported Monday that, since 2021, his office issued septic permits for 479 new structures.
Twenty-five new home septic permits were issued in July, McDonald said.
Also Monday, the court approved Elections Administrator Laura Watkins' voting judges, early voting and election day polls for the Nov. 7 constitutional amendment election.
Early voting is Oct. 23 through Nov. 3, weekdays only. It will be conducted at the county annex in Mineral Wells and the Methodist Church in Palo Pinto.
Watkins also reported lining up election judges, a challenge statewide in recent cycles, is coming along reasonably well.
"We're short a couple," she said. "Both county (party) chairs are working on it."
Texans will decide 14 proposed amendments to the 1876 Constitution on the Nov. 7 ballot.
Those include giving counties and cities the option to exempt child care providers from property taxes and creation of dedicated state funds to build water and electric generating facilities and to expand high-speed internet availability.
In another report, Computer Transition Services Inc. consultant Mike Vaught said two active security alerts had occurred last month.
Those were reviewed by the Lubbock-based technology firm's security operations center, Vaught said, and "no issues" were uncovered.
"The good news, in the month of July, is there were only nine threat-potential indicators found," Vaught said, referring to another category of cyber-security policing. "This our proactive tool, looking for anomalies. So that number, nine, in our world -- that's really good."
Finally Monday, commissioners agreed to $16,980 in work at the Mineral Wells Courthouse Annex parking lot. The job includes seal coating and re-striping the parking lot.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.