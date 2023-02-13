PALO PINTO -- County commissioners on Monday approved a wildfire plan encompassing local risks, stress on fire departments caused by growth and "shaded fuel breaks" surrounding the county seat and other vulnerable sites.
The Palo Pinto County Community Wildfire Protection Plan also provides access for landowners and groups to wildfire prevention grants of up to $10,000.
"We'll be, what, the second county in this region to do this," County Emergency Management Coordinator Ricky Hunter told commissioners. "So, we'll be a leader for all the counties in our area."
Nearly two years in the making, the 43-page plan was drawn by a partnership of local emergency responders and the Texas A&M Forest Service.
"Having this plan on board under the umbrella of the county, then, opens up other agencies and entities that can apply for a grant," Hunter said.
The plan, which acknowledges the county's twin, winter and summer, peak wildfire seasons, comes on the heels of a ferocious Summer 2022.
Led by the Dempsey Fire, which ate 11,598 acres and caused at least $3.8 million in damage, the summer fire season stretched nearly through September when the final embers of the 1,800-acre Lazy Fire south of Possum Kingdom Lake were quelled.
No major injuries or structure damage were reported. Four firefighters battling the Dempsey blaze suffered heat-related injuries that were treated at the scene.
The wildfire plan does not water down its message.
"It is not a matter of 'if' a major wildfire occurs, but 'when' and which part of the county will be affected," it says, on a findings page that notes "a large area of extreme risk in the northern half of the county. This area had several major wildfires in the summer of 2022 and continues to present a risk factor as further development of the area will see (an) increased number of homes being built."
The document notes that 86 percent of wildfire in the 986-square-mile county, from 2005 to 2021, occurred within two miles of land that's becoming increasingly common as homes go up.
Those areas are called wildland urban interfaces, a phrase describing land where human structures meet and mingle with undeveloped acres.
Meanwhile, the report notes, membership in the county's 10 volunteer or par-volunteer fire departments is in decline.
"The number of volunteer firefighters is deceasing each year, and this number is likely to continue to decrease," the report says.
That, coupled with a small housing boom and an influx of newcomers, is placing a heavier burden on those fire crews, the report notes.
In addition to departments and the county's two emergency services districts, the Forest Service-blessed document opens grant opportunities to individuals, home owners associations and other entities.
Grants that are awarded under the countywide plan will be the responsibility of the awardees and won't jeopardize taxpayer funds, County Judge Shane Long noted.
The plan identifies three vulnerable sites where it recommends "a shaded fuel break."
Those are sites where dense tree cover and underlying brush are removed to reduce the available fire fuel while maintaining enough shade to keep the ground cooler.
One shaded fuel breaks is recommended along Farm-to-Market 1189, which is a Possum Kingdom Lake area road where residents escaped flames by boat last summer because the roadway was threatened.
A second would protect a critical radio repeater tower on the juniper-covered peninsula at Possum Kingdom.
The third would encircle Palo Pinto, protecting both the courthouse and the staff and inmates inside the county jail across the highway, the report says.
Designated evacuation routes do not exist in Palo Pinto County.
"Many roads around Possum Kingdom or the Brazos River are dead ends," the report says. "Ensuring that these areas are well-marked with evacuation routes would help ensure that members of the public are capable of safely exiting the area" and help first responders arrive on scene.
Commissioners on Monday also took two other fire-related actions, following a week of precipitation that dropped the Keetch-Byram Drought Index reading for the county to 107.
The index goes from 0-800.
That helped prompt the court to keep allowing outdoor burning.
"We had a lot of nice moisture in the last couple of weeks, and we may have some tonight," Hunter said, adding a phrase that's not been heard in the county in a long while.
"It's a pretty good time to burn," he said.
With Tuesday as the deadline for counties to decide whether fireworks would be allowed for Texas Independence Day, commissioners approved sales for the March 2 holiday.
The state extended the number of fireworks-worthy holidays some 10 years ago.
The sale of fireworks will be allowed from midnight on Feb. 25 through March 2. The action does not apply to incorporated cities including Mineral Wells.
Texas Independence Day marks the day in 1836 when 51 delegates signed the Texas Declaration of Independence from Mexico. The action was taken on the colonists' complaint that Mexico had abandoned its 1824 Constitution.
Also Monday, commissioners agreed informally without motion to a land negotiation adjacent to the county's wastewater treatment plant as outlined by County Engineer Philip Colvin.
Commissioners plan to expand the plant's capacity, using some or all of the county's $5.16 million in American Recover Plan Act funds.
The plan, bound by state environmental agency guidelines, involves buying a half acre and giving up seven-tenths of an acre.
"It's about a wash," Colvin said.
Commissioners Court Assistant Stephanie Dunn, who also presents developers' plat proposals to the court, said the landowner will be allowed to run cattle there as well.
