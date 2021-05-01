Carlos Maldonado, Doyle Light, Brian Shoemaker and Glen Mitchell were looking good, according to early Palo Pinto County voting numbers, in their races for Mineral Wells city council seats.
Maldonado (Ward 2) had more than 79% of votes against Brooks Reierson, Light (Ward 4) had over 61%, Shoemaker (At Large Place 1) had over 78% against Terri Blevins and Mitchell (At Large Place 2) led John Brazil with 83.5%.
Palo Pinto County Prop A had 75% for.
Gordon ISD's Derek Hinkson was leading Joe Danna, and the school district's Proposition A and B were close ones, with 50.6% against Prop A and 53.3% against Prop B.
Alan Alison had a narrow lead (44.8%) against challengers Regina Baker (41.3%) and Bob Harris.
