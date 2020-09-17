The Palo Pinto County/Mineral Wells Fall Clean-up Day will be Oct. 31 from 8 a.m. to p.m.
If you are a Mineral Wells resident, you can visit 2700 U.S. Highway 281 South, located behind the animal shelter. Residents must bring a water bill and driver's license as proof of residency.
All Palo Pinto County residents will go to their respective precinct barns. To find your precinct, call 940-659-1210.
Tires will only be accepted at the Dempsey Heliport site. There is a $1 charge for tires up to 17 inches, and $3 for any tires larger than that. Checks can be made payable to Palo Pinto County.
Electronics that will be recycled include: computers, TVs, office machines, small appliances and cell phones. Actual trash must be bagged.
The following items will not be accepted: commercial or business items, shingles, boats, cars, paint, batteries or medical or biohazard products.
For Mineral Wells residents, free bulk item curb pickup is available year round through Waste Connections. For more information on bulk item pickup, contact Waste Connections at 940-328-1176.
Standard recycling drop off of paper/cardboard, metal and plastic is also available year round at the city's Convenience Station, 401 FM 2256. For more information on recycling drop off, call 940-328-7777.
